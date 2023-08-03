Eagles’ training camp: 53-man roster bubble update after Week 1 of practice

After adding ten free agents, seven draft picks, and nine undrafted free agents, the Eagles reported to training camp with a full 90-man roster.

Philadelphia is loaded at just about every position.

As the roster quickly moves from 90 players down to 53, we are identifying several guys on the roster bubble ahead of the first practice.

With the roster now intact and the first week complete, we’re providing a roster bubble update for fans to follow.

QB -- Ian Book -- Bubble is bursting

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The former Notre Dame signal-caller spent all of 2022 as the No. 3 quarterback, but he’s quickly falling behind rookie sixth-round pick, Tanner McKee.

RB --Trey Sermon --- Still on the bubble

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia has six running backs on the roster and you can make the case for keeping Sermon as the fifth option.

Kennedy Brooks is a second-year player and the odd man out, but he has practice squad potential, meaning Sermon could get cut with Boston Scott being the trusted fourth running back on the depth chart.

WR--Greg Ward -- Bubble could burst

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia has ten wide receivers and a dynamic duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Olamide Zaccheaus was signed to battle Quez Watkins for the third wide receiver spot. At the same time, rookies Jadon Haselwood and Joseph Ngata are big, physical wideouts who could disrupt the roster dynamic.

Ward is beloved by many in the organization, but he’ll need a dominant training camp to justify another return.

TE--Dalton Keene -- Bubble has bursted

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Keene spent parts of last season on the practice squad before being released ahead of training camp.

TE -- Tyree Jackson -- playing his way off the bubble

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After dealing with injuries in 2022, the athletic tight end is making plays and giving personnel evaluators something to think about at the third tight end spot.

OT -- Roderick Johnson -- Bubble set to burst

Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson was initially signed after the Tennessee Titan signed Le’Raven Clark off Philadelphia’s practice squad to their 53-man roster last season.

Johnson made six starts in 29 total games with the Texans before spending time on the Dolphins and Chiefs roster this summer.

He competes in the Eagles’ deepest position group, and it would take a dominant training camp.

IOL-- Tyrese Robinson -- Bubble set to burst

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

With Cam Jurgens able to play multiple spots and Tyler Steen transitioning to guard from the offensive tackle position, Robinson will have to outperform Brett Toth and Sua Opeta during game action for a roster spot.

DT--Noah Elliss -- Bubble set to burst

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Elliss spent the 2022 season on the reserve injured list, and he’ll compete against Marlon Tuipulotu and rookie Moro Ojomo for one of the final roster spots.

DE/Edge--Tarron Jackson -- still on the bubble

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Philadelphia has a solid group of players on special teams and added Nolan Smith in the draft, along with Kentavius Street in free agency.

Derek Barnett is returning, and the Eagles will be stacked at the edge rusher, defensive end positions.

Jackson is the most undersized edge rusher on the team, and he’ll be the odd man out.

DE -- Janarius Robinson -- working off the bubble

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A former teammate of Josh Sweat at FSU, Robinson has the intangibles as a pass rusher, but will compete at one of the deepest spots on the roster.

Robinson has been getting noticed.

LB--Davion Taylor -- On the bubble

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Elliss offers more special teams value than Taylor, while Shaun Bradley also returns from injury.

Taylor enters year four with the Eagles and will need a productive camp to make the roster.

CB--Josiah Scott -- Bubble is bursting

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The initial thought was Greedy Williams, but it’ll likely be Scott, who struggled at times in 2022 when Avonte Maddox was out due to injury.

Rookie safety Sydney Brown can play in the slot, Zech McPhearson spent OTAs in the slot and DC Sean Desai could decide to play even less man-to-man in 2023.

Scott could be released if Eli Ricks, Mehki Garner, or Mario Goodrich displays the ability to play from the slot.

S-- K'Von Wallace -- Off the bubble

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The former Clemson star entered camp in the final year of his contract and set to battle Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Justin Evans, and Terrell Edmunds for playing time.

Through the first week, Wallace has received some first-team reps and has had his most vital camp as a pro.

S -- Justin Evans -- Bubble set to burst

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Evans had a bounce-back season in 2022 after spending three years dealing with injury issues.

Signed away from New Orleans in free agency, Evans is battling K’Von Wallace for playing time behind Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, and Terrell Edmunds.

Arryn Siposs -- Working off the Bubble

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After two years of no competition, Siposs will battle Ty Zentner for the punter job.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire