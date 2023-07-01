Eagles training camp: 5 under-the-radar players to watch on offense

Eagles training camp is just 24 days away, and as the defending NFC champions load up to defend their crown, we’re looking at some under-the-radar players on both sides of the football.

Philadelphia is loaded on the offensive side of the football.

Although there aren’t any positions available to be a starter, there’s an opportunity for several under-the-radar players to make the roster and land snaps in the rotation.

We’re looking at five under-the-radar players to watch on offense, with camp fast approaching.

Trevor Reid, OT, Louisville

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound offensive tackle made 12 appearances with 11 starts in 2022, helping the Cardinals average 200.6 rushing yards per game for the 23rd-ranked rushing offense in the FBS.

Reid played 628 total snaps, almost exclusively at left tackle; he allowed only three sacks, two quarterback hits, and eight quarterback hurries in 314 pass block snaps and posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 60.9.

The Georgia native is an intriguing prospect and could replicate Josh Sills from 2022, making the roster as an undrafted free agent at left tackle.

Arkansas, wide receiver, Jadon Haselwood

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Haselwood is a player to watch.

A former Georgia prep legend once compared to A.J. Green. Haselwood played at Oklahoma for three seasons until transferring to Arkansas following Head Coach Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC. During his time at Oklahoma and Arkansas, he compiled 1,438 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Haselwood led Arkansas with 59 receptions in 2022 and could be a potential fourth or fifth wide receiver for Brian Johnson’s explosive offense.

Trey Sermon, RB

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

San Francisco selected the Ohio State product in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, with Sermon lasting one season in the Bay Area, before being waived and landing with the Eagles.

Philadelphia signed Rashaad Penny to a one-year deal, but he’s dealt with injuries while Kenneth Gainwell is a true dual-threat who’ll likely start as the top running back on the depth chart.

Sermon had just two carries for 19 yards on the season, but he offers potential with athleticism and elite size for the position, and 2023 could be his time.

Tyrie Cleveland, WR

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

A 2020 seventh-round draft pick out of the University of Florida, Cleveland played in 23 career games for the Broncos, amassing 91 yards on nine receptions.

Cleveland made six appearances this season, mainly on special teams.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Cleveland has a history with offensive coordinator Brian Johnson from their time in Gainsville.

Chim Okorafor, OT

The NAIA standout played two basketball seasons at Cal Poly Pomona, then transferred to Riverside City Community College in 2019, Missouri Southern in 2020, and Pitt State after that. He landed in Kansas at Benedictine for the 2022 season, playing three games.

Ravens to Eagles!

Chim Okorafor is headed to the Eagles Rookie Mini Camp next weekend! pic.twitter.com/8BcsgUJA2K — Benedictine Football (@RavenFootballBC) April 29, 2023

A raw but talented athlete, the 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive line offers intriguing size as a developmental prospect.

Last Thursday our very own Chim Okorafor showed out at the Pitt State Pro Day! pic.twitter.com/SCKmu0A1AB — Benedictine Football (@RavenFootballBC) April 3, 2023

