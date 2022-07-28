Eagles training camp 2022: Why Zach Pascal missed Day 1 of practice

Why Zach Pascal missed Day 1 of Eagles training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Veteran receiver Zach Pascal missed the Eagles’ first practice of training camp and now we know why.

The Eagles listed Pascal as out with an “illness” but on Thursday, Pascal tweeted about food poisoning.

Yeah, that’s enough to make you miss a practice. The Eagles’ first practice session of the summer lasted just 58 minutes on Wednesday. They held a walkthrough on Thursday but will be back on the practice field on Friday and Saturday morning before an off day Sunday.

We’ll see if Pascal can return for those sessions. Even if the food poisoning passes, it can take a lot out of you.

Coming into this training camp, the Eagles were very healthy. They had three players placed on the Active/PUP list: Richard Rodgers, Brett Toth and Tyree Jackson.

But just one starter totally missed the first practice of training camp. Jason Kelce was on the field but did not participate as he progresses back from a bout with COVID-19.

The Eagles are using a new term called “COVID progression” this summer. Kelce and receiver Keric Wheatfall missed practice on Wednesday with that designation, while Fletcher Cox and Anthony Harris were limited participants. Neither Cox nor Harris participated in team drills. Cox said after practice that he was pretty sick a week and a half ago, but was already feeling mostly better.

Pascal, 27, signed a one-year deal with the Eagles this offseason to reunite with Nick Sirianni in Philadelphia. Sirianni hasn’t been shy about how much he appreciates Pascal as a player from their time together in Indianapolis.

After the A.J. Brown trade during the draft, Pascal is clearly the Eagles’ fourth receiver option behind Brown, DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins. But he’ll play some in 2022 and is just one injury away from an even bigger role.

Story continues

Pascal, who went undrafted out of Old Dominion in 2017, has played in four NFL seasons. He has 150 career catches for nearly 1,900 yards with 15 touchdowns. His best seasons in the NFL came in 2019-2020, when he went over 600 yards receiving in back-to-back years.

If nothing else, Pascal is a veteran who knows the way Sirianni wants things done.

“I think the entire coaching staff is impressed with Zach Pascal,” Sirianni said before camp. “I knew they would be in the sense that he’s very reliable, he’s quick, he’s strong.”

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube