Eagles training camp 2022: Why Haason Reddick has never been this excited for football

Why Reddick has never been this excited to play football originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Haason Reddick was an Arizona Cardinal for four years and a Carolina Panther for one year. He’s been an Eagle for 4 ½ months.

Guess where he’s been the happiest.

“It’s turning out to be everything I wanted, and more” Reddick said. “I’m excited.”

Reddick, one of the centerpieces of the Eagles’ offseason, is having the time of his life this summer in his sixth NFL season.

He loves being an Eagle. Even though he hasn’t even played a game yet.

“I just told Wash (assistant coach Jeremiah Washburn) I haven’t been this excited playing football since I’ve been in the NFL,” Reddick said after practice Tuesday. “I’m in a better space mentally, I know what my role is, I know what I’m here to do, and I don’t have to worry about being put in a position that’s not meant for me.”

Reddick, a former Haddon Heights Garnet and Temple Owl, said his defensive coaches here have done something he’s never experienced in his life.

They listen.

“Nine times out of 10, J.G. (Jonathan Gannon) and Wash, they’re always asking me, what do I like? What do I feel like is best for me as far as my skill set? And you love to see that," he said.

“For a guy that had a rocky start to the NFL with position changes and all that stuff, to be in a place where I’m being asked for my insight? That in itself is incredible. And then just the pieces that we have on the d-line, on the back end, is just exciting. I can’t wait for the season to get here.”

The Cards made Reddick the 13th pick in the 2017 draft, but playing out of position as an inside linebacker he had only 7 ½ sacks in his first three seasons and only 12 ½ in his first 60 games before a five-sack game against the Giants late in 2020.

Story continues

The Cards decided to move on from Reddick, and he spent last year with the Panthers, where he had a career-high 12 ½ sacks.

In March, the Eagles signed Reddick to a three-year, $45 million contract to add juice to a moribund pass rush.

Reddick’s 23 ½ sacks the last two years are 5th-most in the NFL. The Eagles’ 29 sacks last year were 2nd-fewest in the NFL.

When you invest that kind of money, it makes sense to play him the way he can be most productive.

“The coaches really want to put in what we feel comfortable with,” Reddick said. “What we don’t feel comfortable with, they take it out. They want us to be able to play as fast as we can. You want that from your coaching staff – they want you to be able to go out there and not think and play as fast as you can.”

Reddick’s primary role with the Eagles will be as a hybrid edge rusher, lining up as a SAM linebacker in 3-4 fronts or a defensive end in 4-3 looks.

His primary task will be generating pass pressure, although he’ll do it from a number of different places.

He’ll also drop back in coverage at times, and as unusual as that seems, he’s looking forward to it.

“Man, J.G. explained to me why we need it and it always sounds like the best option and I appreciate that and I understand and there’s some things that come off of other things,” he said.

“When I hear him explain it, I’m like, ‘OK, he doesn’t just want me to do this just because, he has a reason for it,’ and I love that the most about it.”

He’s happy. He’s content. He’s energized. He’s hungry. He’s ready.

He’s back at the position he belongs, he's having a terrific training camp, and he’s confident that will all translate into big-time production in the regular season.

“You take the thinking out of it, and the problem with playing inside linebacker, there was just so much thinking that I wasn’t used to that I didn’t have the experience for at the time,” he said.

“Now, I’m at a position where I’m close to where I played in college. It takes off the thinking, which allows my natural talent and my natural ability to take over.”

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube