Eagles training camp 2022: Updating biggest position battles

Updating biggest position battles at Eagles training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

In the weeks before the Eagles began their 2022 training camp, we looked at five position battles we’d be watching closely this summer.

The five positions we looked at were right guard, linebacker, cornerback, receiver and safety.

Now that the Eagles have made it through eight practices, let’s update each of these battles:

Right guard

Well, this turned out to not be a battle at all. The Eagles’ right guard is clearly Isaac Seumalo in 2022. Of course, there were reasons to question this going into training camp. Seumalo was switching from the left side to the right after Landon Dickerson took his job and he is coming off a serious Lisfranc injury that ended his 2021 season early. We knew that Seumalo was going to get the first crack at this job but it’s more than that; it just simply is his job. And he’s been performing really well this summer.

“Isaac looks really good,” offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said. “Isaac's a really, really smart football player. He understands protections, the run game, the different looks, the different fronts. He sees it before it happens, and he's a physical player and he’s playing good football right now.”

Earlier in camp, the Eagles rotated Sua Opeta in at right guard but that was more about limiting Seumalo’s work load as he returned from injury. We haven’t seen any reps at right guard for Jack Driscoll. If this was a position battle, we’d presumably see Driscoll rotating in. Instead, Driscoll has been the second-team right tackle.

Linebacker

It seems pretty clear which off-ball linebackers are going to make the Eagles’ roster. They have five that feel like near locks. But the question about how much playing time these guys will earn is still left unanswered. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has been rotating the linebackers throughout camp so far and mixing and matching different possibilities.

Story continues

One thing that has been clear: T.J. Edwards has been their best linebacker in camp. The fourth-year ‘backer has made big plays just about every day and it’s going to be a lot harder for the Eagles to take him off the field than we initially thought. Likewise, free agent pickup Kyzir White and even third-year linebacker Davion Taylor have flashed at times. Edwards and White have gotten the most first-team reps.

It’s been a quiet camp so far for rookie third-round pick Nakobe Dean but he has recently been getting mixed in with the first team. Dean hasn’t done anything wrong but based on the play of the veterans in front of him, his path to a big role on defense might be a little longer. And don’t forget about Shaun Bradley. While Bradley is known for his ability on special teams, he’s shown up in practices too. It’s unlikely he’ll have much of a role on defense but he’s a solid backup and a huge energy guy on special teams.

Cornerback

We know the Eagles’ three starters are Darius Slay, James Bradberry and Avonte Maddox. Write them in permanent marker. But the most intriguing battle at this position comes after those three. The Eagles have nine players on the roster all 26 or younger fighting for two, maybe three spots. The numbers crunch here is going to be fascinating.

Let’s start with what we know. Second-year draft pick Zech McPhearson has been with the second team every day in practice, so he’s way in the lead to make the team. That makes it four cornerbacks with one or two spots open.

Mac McCain III began training camp as the corner opposite McPhearson and made some noise, but then the Eagles began rotating and McCain suffered a knee injury that forced him out of practice for a couple days. Kary Vincent Jr. then took over at that outside spot and he made some plays before suffering a groin injury that kept him out on Sunday. Veteran Jimmy Moreland also recently hurt his ankle. Tay Gowan has the length and has flashed, but he’s also been a little too handsy and his aggressiveness has earned a few too many DPI calls in camp. An interesting twist on this battle is that nickel corner Josiah Scott has been taking reps at safety. I think this is a good thing for Scott, who was seen as a nickel-only defender before. Now he can play two positions on defense and is a pretty good gunner on the punt team.

Of the three UDFAs — Josh Jobe, Mario Goodrich and Josh Blackwell — the player who has stood out most is Jobe. He has started to get some second-team reps and has a few impressive PBUs to his name.

Receiver

The situation at receiver is very similar to the situation at cornerback. This battle isn’t about the top of the roster. We know A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and likely Zach Pascal are locks. But that leaves one or two spots for the rest of the group.

Don’t count out Jalen Reagor. Before Pascal returned Reagor was getting a lot of first-team reps in place of Smith, who has a groin injury. And even since Pascal’s return, Reagor is mixing in and he’s made some nice grabs. Would the Eagles keep him as their No. 5 or are they still trying to trade him out of town?

After Reagor, keep an eye on Britain Covey, the undrafted free agent from Utah. Covey is an accomplished college return man and has been working as a punt and kick returner in Eagles camp. Above that, he’s been showing consistency as a receiver and has taken some first-team reps in the slot. He has a legitimate chance to make the team and perhaps the best chance of all the UDFAs on the 90-man roster. Can’t wait to see him in the preseason.

“That's what you see with [Covey]. He's really quick,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “He catches the ball well. And he has great feel of what to do out there and he's smart. He knows all the positions.

“So, he's had a good camp, but I think what really sticks out with him, and I don't think it's going to be a secret to the rest of the NFL, is how quick he is. Everyone is going to see how quick he is, and everyone is going to remember the plays he made at Utah with his quickness.”

After Covey, the most active receiver has been Deon Cain, who was drafted by the Colts in Sirianni’s first year as OC there. There might not be a spot for Cain but he is having a good summer and a practice squad spot could be waiting for him. Former fifth-round pick John Hightower has had a few very good moments too. Unfortunately, Greg Ward Jr. hurt his toe and hasn’t practiced since Aug. 1; that won’t help his chances to make the team. And Keric Wheatfall and Lance Lenoir have been OK but aren’t turning heads enough to make the team.

Safety

The Eagles have put together a very good roster but if there’s one worrisome position on defense, this is probably it. With that said, Marcus Epps has been one of the Eagles’ steadiest players during this training camp. It seems like the Eagles had plenty of reason to be excited about Epps as he enters his first season as a full-time starter. He’s been good enough that even if the Eagles were to add another safety at some point, Epps wouldn’t be the guy taken off the field.

Early in camp, Anthony Harris was working his way back from COVID so he wasn’t taking first-team reps. Since he’s been healthy, Harris has worked with the starters but has been pretty quiet. Still, he knows Gannon’s defense and that familiarity will help. Early in camp, K’Von Wallace took those first-team reps but didn’t do anything to stand out. Eventually, special teams ace Andre Chachere got in there and made plays, intercepting passes in back-to-back practices. He has a shot to make the team if it comes down to him or Wallace. Newcomer Jaquiski Tartt has been working with the second team as he learns the defense. He’s been quiet but that’s probably to be expected.

After those guys, we mentioned Josiah Scott a bit earlier. He’s new to the position but is getting a lot of second-team reps. And even though it’s an uphill battle to make the 53, UDFA Reed Blankenship has flashed at times. I think he might be up for a practice squad job.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube