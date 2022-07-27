Eagles training camp 2022: Tyree Jackson, Brett Toth, Richard Rodgers placed on PUP

Eagles place 3 players on PUP list ahead of training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are kicking off training camp practice this morning but they’ll be without some of their players.

Tight end Tyree Jackson, offensive tackle Brett Toth and tight end Richard Rodgers have been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list as they recover from torn ACLs.

The PUP list is for players with football injuries that pre-date training camp. These players are unable to practice until they’re removed from the PUP list but the Eagles have until Aug. 30 (the day of final cuts) to do so. While they are unable to practice, they still count toward the Eagles’ 90-man roster.

An important distinction is that the Active/PUP list is different than the Reserve/PUP list. But players must be on the Active/PUP list to be put on the Reserve/PUP at final cuts.

The reserve list rules were changed this offseason. Players used to have to wait six weeks before they could return; that has been shortened to four weeks in 2022.

Jackson, 24, tore his ACL in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys, which means he’s less than seven months from his injury. The big 6-foot-7 tight end became the Eagles’ No. 3 tight end last season after he was activated off IR from a back fracture in training camp. The Zach Ertz trade bumped him up the depth chart.

Jackson is a former quarterback but he impressed the Eagles with his play last summer. He played a total of 171 snaps last season and had 3 catches for 22 yards and a touchdown in the regular season finale before his injury. He had just two targets outside that game.

Toth, 25, also tore his ACL in that Week 18 game against the Cowboys. The former Army offensive lineman played in 11 games with the Eagles last year. Over the last two years, he’s played in 17 games with 1 start.

