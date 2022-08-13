Eagles training camp 2022: Stock up, stock down after 1st preseason game

Eagles stock up, stock down after 1st preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles lost to the Jets 24-21 on Friday night at the Linc, but we learned plenty about the team.

The first-team offense and first-team defense certainly looked very good.

And now it’s time for another stock watch.

In the first stock watch, the up players were: Marcus Epps, T.J. Edwards, Davion Taylor, Dallas Goedert, Andre Chachere, Mac McCain III, Miles Sanders. The down players were: K’Von Wallace, Devon Allen, Carson Strong, Zach Pascal, Milton Williams

In the second stock watch, the up players were: Jordan Davis, James Bradberry, Brandon Graham, A.J. Brown, Avonte Maddox, Cam Jurgens. The down players were: Gardner Minshew, Grant Calcaterra, Nakobe Dean, Tay Gowan, Le’Raven Clark

After a few more practices and the first preseason game, here’s the latest Eagles stock watch:

Stock up

LB Kyzir White: Even before White had a smooth INT in the preseason game, he’s been flashing more and more in practice. After a long line of disappointing free agent linebacker acquisitions, it looks like White is going to be the one to break the streak.

DE Tarron Jackson: The second-year edge rusher has been flashing during practices and kept that going during during the game. He had a big QB hit that forced an incompletion against the Jets and later broke up a pass. He’s been active and is close to a roster lock.

DT Jordan Davis: Back-to-back stock up selections for the big first-round pick. After watching him push around the Jets’ starting offensive line, I couldn’t leave him off. He’s been doing it all training camp and might just be a real problem in the NFL. He was already drawing double teams and busting up run plays on Friday night.

RB Jason Huntley: Huntley really flashed last summer and after a slower start to his 2022 training camp is doing it again. It seems like just about every day he breaks off a big run and has been running with an edge in camp. He is also a pretty good kick returner. He took one 43 yards out of the end zone on Friday night.

Story continues

QB Jalen Hurts: Hurts had his best day of practice to finish off the week and then had a great series agains the Jets, going 6-for-6 for 80 yards and a touchdown before Nick Sirianni wisely yanked him and the rest of the starters out of the game.

LB Nakobe Dean: It’s been a very quiet training camp for the third-round pick from Georgia but he came alive some in the preseason game. That comes after he’s started to get mixed in more with the first-team defense on occasion. He had five combined tackles (four solo) against the Jets. He cleaned up on a play where Davis blew up a run; like old times.

TE Noah Togiai: The young tight end has stacked a few good practice days in a row and had a solid performance in the preseason game with four catches for 29 yards. After Grant Calcaterra has missed significant time, Togiai might actually have a shot to make the Eagles’ 53-man roster.

Stock down

WR Deon Cain: While Cain has been very steady in practice, often as Minshew’s favorite target, he couldn’t duplicate that in the preseason game. Cain had just 1 catch for 14 yards on 4 targets vs. the Jets.

S Jaquiski Tartt: The veteran safety has missed the last few practices and the game as he deals with a personnel matter. But even before he missed this time, he wasn’t making any plays. Obviously, he’s learning a new defense but there’s no guarantee he’s going to make this team and the Eagles might have some better options.

QB Reid Sinnett: The third-stringer has been performing well in training camp, even well enough to earn some second-team reps. But he didn’t have a very good performance in the preseason opener. He quarterbacked the Eagles to four three-and-outs to start the second half. Sure, Sinnett led the Eagles on a 75-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, but overall, he wasn’t great.

OT Jack Driscoll: The second-team right tackle has his hands full with Brandon Graham during the week and gave up a couple pressures in the game against the Jets. Probably nothing to worry about. Driscoll has been solid during his NFL action over the last couple years.

WR Greg Ward: The veteran receiver has missed six practices with a toe injury and hasn’t practiced since Aug. 1. He definitely doesn’t have a roster spot locked up and his missing this time won’t help.

S Anthony Harris: Still not feeling great about the safety group. Tartt and Harris have been really quiet all summer. Marcus Epps has been really consistent but the other safety spot is a concern. Harris obviously has a level of familiarity with Jonathan Gannon’s defense, but is that really enough?

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube