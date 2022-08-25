Eagles training camp 2022: Quez Watkins won't be satisfied till he's in Hall of Fame

Quez Watkins shares a peek into his astronomical career goals originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Quez Watkins was the 200th player taken in the 2020 draft, and even though that was a couple years ago, he still feels disrespected.

He always will.

Watkins is driven every day by the fact that he was a 6th-round pick, that every team in the NFL passed over him multiple times, that 27 wide receivers were taken before him. Many of whom haven't had the career he's had so far.

Can’t blame him.

Despite getting only 62 targets last season, Watkins had 647 receiving yards – more than 15 of those 27 receivers selected ahead of him in 2020.

He’s still raw, still learning, still working, but there aren’t many better third receivers in the league than Watkins.

In fact, last year the only No. 3 wideouts who finished with more yards were the Bengals’ Tyler Boyd (who was targeted 32 more times and had 181 more yards) and the Vikings’ K.J. Osborn (who was targeted 20 more times and had eight more yards).

After starting 12 games last year, Watkins was one of only two 2021 regular starters to play in the second preseason game in Cleveland Sunday. The other was Jalen Reagor, who's now fighting for a roster spot. Guys like Jack Driscoll, Andre Dillard and Davion Taylor, who each had a handful of starters as injury replacements, also played against the Browns.

Watkins was asked Wednesday after Day 1 of joint practices with the Dolphins in Miami Gardens whether he was disappointed he was asked to play.

Watkins never says much, but in a rare moment of honesty he spoke about playing when most of the other Eagles in the regular rotation rested and provided a glimpse into his long-range goals as a football player.

“I’m only in year 3, so I’m not privileged or anything like that,” Watkins said. “I’m a 6th-rounder in Year 3. Ain’t no privilege. I love the game so I’m going to play.”

Watkins played 11 snaps and caught two passes for 19 yards.

Later, he explained that getting drafted in the sixth round two years ago continues to drive him and motivate him.

“That chip is still on my shoulder,” he said. “Yeah, it is. I haven’t gotten paid yet, I haven’t been in a Pro Bowl, won a Super Bowl, anything like that. So I’m still working.”

Speaking of getting paid, Watkins is among the most underpaid Eagles.

As a 6th-round pick, he got a four-year deal worth about $3,46 million. That’s good money for you or me, but his $866,166 annual average salary makes him the 232nd-highest-paid receiver in football.

Yet he ranked 46th among receivers in receiving yards last year despite ranking 67th in targets.

Watkins isn’t due to become a free agent until 2024, but with a quality season in 2022, he’s exactly the kind of guy the Eagles like to extend with a year to go in his deal.

But even if that happens, even if he lands a multi-million-dollar contract, Watkins won’t rest easy. Asked when that chip goes away, he said simply:

“It doesn’t. Until I retire. At that point? When you get paid? It’s the Hall of Fame. So it just keeps building, keeps building.”

