Eagles training camp 2022: Nick Sirianni reveals plan for starters in preseason opener

Sirianni reveals plan for Eagles' starters in preseason opener vs. Jets

Nick Sirianni revealed Wednesday morning that the Eagles' starters will play in the preseason opener Friday night.

Just get to your seats early because they won’t play much.

Sirianni said he anticipates the starters getting on the field briefly when the Eagles open the preseason against the Jets at the Linc Friday.

“Don’t have to make a final decision, obviously, until they go out there, but we’re thinking one or two series with the starters,” Sirianni said.

Sirianni did not play his starters much at all last preseason, and he’s not expected to this preseason either.

The Eagles believe players can get better work under more controlled conditions at joint practices, and the Eagles have two series of them coming up — against the Browns in Cleveland next week and against the Dolphins the following week in Miami.

“It’s important for everybody, you want to get everybody ready to go,” Sirianni said. “We have opportunities to get our starters ready in different ways in the joint practices and the different things we do there.”

It’s not clear yet whether Jordan Mailata or Andre Dillard will be available on Friday, and we know Jason Kelce will miss the entire preseason after undergoing a right elbow scope on Tuesday.

Mailata and Dillard both suffered concussions last Tuesday and returned to practice on a limited basis this past Tuesday. Both were out at practice again Wednesday on a limited basis. Both are still technically in concussion protocol, but as long as they experience no concussion symptoms at Wednesday’s practice they will be formally cleared.

Sirianni said he’s not concerned about playing Jalen Hurts behind an offensive line that will be missing Kelce and may be missing Mailata and Dillard. Cam Jurgens replaces Kelce at center, and with Le’Raven Clark currently out with a hamstring, Kayode Awosika would presumably start at left tackle if Mailata and Dillard don’t go.

“In training camp when we’re out here, we think about how we’re going to run our plays and go through it," Sirianni said. "In a game, you can protect guys, you can help guys on the edge.

“And I’m not saying the guys that are in there are going to need help. But there’s more you do as far as game planning to help players out in a game or spotlight players. We’ve been doing that for a long time, we’re always constantly thinking about that when we play good defensive ends. That’s constantly on our mind and it won’t be any different here.”

Sirianni also seemed somewhat optimistic about Kelce’s chances of being ready for the regular-season opener vs. the Lions on Sept. 11. Kelce had an arthroscopic procedure on his right elbow on Tuesday.

“I don’t ever put a timetable on anybody,” he said. “We’re hopeful. How many games — 122 games in a row he’s played? If he’s close, the track record says that he’ll be ready to go. … Jason Kelce’s the toughest guy I’ve ever been around, by far.”

