Eagles training camp 2022: Miles Sanders sidelined with hamstring injury

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report.

Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday because of what the team called leg soreness.

When the Eagles returned to practice Tuesday after a walkthrough on Monday, Sanders remained sidelined but the injury designation had changed from "leg soreness" to "hamstring."

No word on how serious it is, but considering Sanders’ injury issues over the last two years, it’s definitely concerning.

After Tuesday’s practice, the Eagles travel to Cleveland on Wednesday and for joint practices on Thursday and Friday before facing the Browns on Sunday.

Sanders played eight snaps in the Jets game. He didn’t have any carries, but he caught two passes for 20 yards.

Sanders has missed eight games with injuries over the last two years and has been limited in several others.

In 2020, he suffered a hamstring strain in training camp that sidelined him for the opener, a knee sprain against the Ravens later that year that forced him to miss two games and a knee sprain that kept him out of one full game and limited him in the playoff loss to the Seahawks. Last year, an ankle injury against the Raiders sidelined him for three games and hampered him in several others and a broken hand cost him two more games and again limited him in the playoffs.

Sanders’ 5.1 career average is highest in Eagles history by a running back and eighth highest in NFL history by a non-QB. He’s one of only six players in NFL history who’s started his career with three straight seasons of 750 rushing yards and at least a 4.6 average.

Sanders is scheduled to become a free agent after this season, and his ability to stay healthy will go a long way toward determining his value either here or elsewhere.

Story continues

The Eagles did get another running back on the field. Boston Scott, who had been out since Aug. 4 with a concussion, returned Tuesday on a limited basis.

Starting safety Marcus Epps also popped up on the injury report with a back injury and did not practice Tuesday.

Still out are rookie tight end Grant Calcaterra (hamstring), linebacker Christian Ellis (hamstring), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (toe), center Jason Kelce (elbow scope), safety Jared Mayden (ankle) and receiver Greg Ward (toe).

Rookie returner and receiver Britain Covey was back as a full participant after being limited on Sunday with a finger sprain, and offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark (hamstring) and corner Jimmy Moreland (ankle) were limited Tuesday after missing Sunday’s session.

Calcaterra has been out since July 30 and Ward since Aug. 2.

On Tuesday, cornerback James Bradberry went into the medical tent and came back out to practice but appeared limited after that. There was no immediate word on his issue.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube