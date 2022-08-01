Eagles training camp 2022: Marcus Epps making most of opportunity

Why Eagles are so excited about Epps in a bigger role originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

How does defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson know Marcus Epps is ready for an expanded role in the Eagles defense?

The answer isn’t tricky.

“All you got to do is put on the film from last year,” Wilson said.

After forcing his way into the Eagles’ rotation at safety last season, the 26-year-old Epps arrived at training camp this summer as a presumed starter. And throughout the first week of training camp, Epps has already begun to solidify that belief.

As Anthony Harris has been worked back into the defense as he comes back from COVID, Epps has taken every first-team practice rep while the other safety spot has rotated between Harris, K’Von Wallace and Andre Chachere.

It’s clear that Epps is a more confident player in 2022. That confidence was earned by his play last season and it’s showing up on the practice field.

“Yeah, definitely,” Epps said. “I got a lot more confidence out there. I feel like these first few days, I’ve been flying around. I’m just trying to keep building on that each and every day because I haven’t arrived by any means. I know that.”

He hasn’t arrived but many think Epps is on his way. And his confidence got another boost on Day 1 of training camp, when he picked off a underthrown pass from Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert in the end zone. That came not long after general Manager Howie Roseman talked him up at the first press conference of the summer.

Not a bad way to kick off your first training camp as a starter.

“Anytime you make a play, it just adds confidence,” Epps said. “It just kind of gets you in the zone a little bit. But at the same time, you can’t make a play and feel like you’ve arrived or anything. But it definitely gives you more confidence and settles you in.”

Epps came into the league as a sixth-round pick out of Wyoming back in 2019; he was an athletic young player but needed seasoning. The Vikings drafted him and Epps played the first half of his rookie season in Minnesota. But when the Vikings waived Epps in November, the Eagles claimed him and Epps began his ascent to the top of the depth chart.

Story continues

Epps was mostly a special teams player for the Eagles as a rookie in 2019 and began to play more on defense in 2020 before really hitting his stride last season in the first year under new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

This offseason, the Eagles were interested in taking a big swing at a free agent safety but were unable to land one. At the time, plenty of folks thought the Eagles’ interest in those marquee safeties was a reflection of concern about Epps. But what has become clearer this spring and summer is that even if the Eagles had signed a big-name free agent, he wasn’t going to take Epps off the field.

“Marcus earned his keep,” Wilson said. “If you watched Marcus every day last year, he battled his ass off. He was tough, he was physical, he was always where he was supposed to be, he made the plays he was supposed to make.”

Epps said he tries not to worry about the expectations on him this season. The biggest difference for him as he enters his fourth NFL season — a contract year — is the experience he’s logged. Epps has now played in 45 games and has started eight games.

The more Epps has played, the more comfortable he’s gotten.

“The game has kind of slowed down for me so I’m not swimming out there, thinking about what my assignment is,” he said. “I already know what that is so now I’m thinking more of what the offense is going to run, situations, things like that. So I just feel a lot more comfortable.”

Wilson on Saturday basically explained that Epps forced his hand in 2021; Epps was too good to keep off the field. While Wilson trusted the two veterans in front of Epps — Rodney McLeod and Anthony Harris — in some ways Epps was undeniable.

By the end of last season, Epps had played in 16 games with 3 starts (48% of the Eagles’ total defensive snaps) and finished with a higher ProFootballFocus grade than his two older counterparts. Sure, take it with a grain of salt, but Epps graded out as the 18th-best safety in the NFL last season, according to PFF.

“The way I’ve been brought up in this game, you play your best 11 players,” Wilson said. “And you get them on the field. I also had the philosophy of this: Even though there’s 11 playing, you create roles for guys who deserve roles. And he played his role outstanding last year. He’s not going to waiver, he’s going to take the challenge and he’s going to step to the plate.”

