Eagles training camp 2022: Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard return after concussions

Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard return to practice after concussions originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles left tackles Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard, who’ve both been out with concussions, are both out of concussion protocol and returned to practice Tuesday morning at the NovaCare Complex.

Both initially got hurt at practice last Tuesday and missed three full practices and a walkthrough. Both were listed as limited on the official injury report.

With third-string left tackle Le’Raven Clark suffering a hamstring injury on Saturday, the Eagles were down to fourth-stringer Kayode Awosika at practice on Sunday at the Linc. Clark remained out on Tuesday.

Jason Kelce is out of practice Tuesday with an elbow injury that isn’t considered significant. He isn’t expected to miss much time.

Eagles running back Boston Scott remains in concussion protocol after taking a big unintentional hit from Marcus Epps at practice on Thursday. He’s now missed three practices. Kenny Gainwell was also added to the injury list with a hip injury, severity unknown.

With Scott and Gainwell both out, the only running backs the Eagle have in uniform are Miles Sanders, Jason Huntley and Kennedy Brooks.

Receiver DeVonta Smith is still out after experiencing groin soreness last Tuesday. He hasn’t practiced since.

Rookie tight end Grant Calcaterra, who suffered a hamstring injury in the second practice of training camp, remains out. Calcaterra, who was off to a good start, has now missed six practices and two walkthroughs.

Also out Tuesday morning are receiver John Hightower (groin), cornerback Jimmy Moreland (groin), safety Jaquiski Tartt (personal reasons), cornerback Kary Vincent (groin), receiver Greg Ward (toe) and receiver Keric Wheatfall (hamstring).

Javon Hargrave returned to practice Tuesday after sitting out Sunday with groin soreness.