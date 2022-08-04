Eagles training camp 2022: Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard in concussion protocol

Mailata and Dillard in concussion protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Left tackles Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard are both out indefinitely after suffering concussions at practice on Tuesday.

Mailata and Dillard, the Eagles’ first- and second-team left tackles, were both out for Thursday’s practice and in concussion protocol. They must pass through several cognitive steps to be cleared to resume practicing and then to resume full participation.

In their absence, veteran Le’Raven Clark was working with the first offense at left tackle Thursday morning. Clark, 29, has started 16 games at both guard and tackle since 2016. He played in four games for the Eagles last year.

Also out is wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who is dealing with groin soreness, not considered serious. Smith was out on the field for practice but won’t be participating in any drills.

Rookie tight end Grant Calcaterra, who hobbled off the field on Saturday with a hamstring injury, remains out and will miss his third practice. Receiver Greg Ward (toe) and cornerback Mac McCain (knee) are also still sidelined. Both got hurt Friday.

Some good news: Veteran wide receiver Zach Pascal is on the field for the first time since the start of training camp last week.

Pascal, the former Colt, has been dealing with food poisoning that briefly hospitalized him over the weekend. He will be limited Thursday, but his return in any capacity is huge after missing the first five practices of camp.

With Smith and Ward out and Pascal limited, the main group of receivers consists of A.J. Brown, Quez Watkins, Deon Cain, John Hightower and Jalen Reagor, with Devon Allen, Britain Covey, Keric Wheatfall and Lance Lenoir also in the mix.

Thursday’s practice, moved up an hour to 9 a.m. because of forecast heat, is scheduled for close to two hours, which would make it the longest practice by far so far.

