Eagles training camp 2022: How Jordan Davis impressed Jason Kelce

How Davis impressed Kelce before they shared a practice field

Jason Kelce and Jordan Davis finally shared a practice field on Saturday.

Davis impressed the Eagles legend before that.

Even before Kelce returned as a full participant in practice on Saturday, the same day that Davis got his first first-team reps of the summer, the giant rookie had already impressed the Eagles’ veteran center during walkthroughs.

“I think that even just in the walkthroughs, the stuff I like, you can tell when a guy is in a walkthrough just by looking at his eyes whether he’s locked in or not, whether he’s focused, if he’s getting something out of it,” Kelce said. “Some guys go out there for a walkthrough and they’re going through the motions and that’s wasting time. What’s going on here? Even when he’s a head-up shade in a walkthrough, he’s sinking his hips right, he’s using his hands right.

“His eyes are wide. Whenever you see a guy who’s got bug’s eyes, his senses are on alert right? He’s taking everything in. That tells me that he’s willing to grow and he’s trying to improve his craft. Those are the guys, when you combine that with the physical skillset he has, it’s very good to see. But obviously we’ve only been here for two days so we’ll see how that evolves.”

The next evolution for Davis was to get some first-team reps on Saturday. For what it’s worth, he seemed to handle them well. Davis was disruptive on Day 3 of training camp and showed off some of his athleticism.

On the first two days of practice, second-year defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu had been getting snaps at the nose tackle position in front of Davis. It didn’t take long for the coaching staff to put the first-round pick out there in that spot.

Davis has a personality as big as his frame and we saw that when he performed during the rookie talent show the first week of camp.

But outside of that, Davis has actually been quieter than normal since camp started.

“He’s been a little quiet now since we’ve been in camp,” Javon Hargrave said. “I think he’s just really putting his head down and really just learning from everybody.”

The good news is that Davis appeared to come to his first training camp in shape and he looked very good getting some first-team reps on Saturday. He’s entering a situation with the Eagles where he doesn’t have to be a star. The Eagles still have Hargrave, Fletcher Cox and Milton Williams in that defensive tackle rotation.

So what are the Eagles’ expectations for Davis this summer?

“No expectation from me right now,” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said. “I would like to see him play and practice and see what he can do. It's just like everybody else, you know, how he fits in with the other guys he's in there with and what he does well. We got to put him in those situations so he can be successful.”

