Eagles training camp 2022: Jordan Davis wowing coaches and teammates

Davis starting to wow Eagles' coaches and teammates

In a practice last week, a bunch of Eagles defensive linemen couldn’t contain their excitement as they watched rookie Jordan Davis steamroll an offensive lineman in a 1-on-1 drill.

“It’s hard to stop a big train when it’s moving,” Fletcher Cox said.

The same could also be said about the Jordan Davis Hype Train. That has officially pulled out of the station.

And the Eagles’ fanbase finally got a glimpse of the 340-pound rookie at the public practice on Sunday, when he pushed fellow rookie Cam Jurgens — all 303 pounds of him — back deep into the pocket. That drill was captured by a fan in attendance and it quickly went viral.

Even though Davis outweighs Jurgens by about 40 pounds and Jurgens actually held his own on this rep, it’s tough to not be excited by the raw power in that clip. The incredible potential Davis has.

If you didn’t like the rep enough, Davis was incredibly humble when talking about it on 94WIP Tuesday.

"Even though that video got out, you don't really see Cam Jurgens holding his own during practice and giving me great competition," Davis said to Joe DeCamara and Jody McDonald. "Everything can be deceiving, that's one rep. It's kind of hard to stop a bull rush, especially when you're moving back as an offensive lineman. That's hard for anybody."

But the important thing to remember is that it’s not just that clip. That was just a glimpse into what we’ve seen from Davis ever since the pads came on early in training camp.

With every day, the excitement around Davis grows. The buzz is palpable.

What have his teammates’ first impressions of him been?

“Big. That’s a big dude,” second-year defensive tackle Milton Williams said. “Once it clicks for him, ain’t nobody going to be able to stop him.”

That’s the hope.

The Eagles traded up in the first round back in April to draft the centerpiece of Georgia’s defense. Because of his duties at Georgia, plenty questioned his upside as a pass rusher in the NFL. In college, his job was to eat blocks and stuff the run. At the very least, he’ll be able to do that in the NFL.

But over the first nine days of training camp, he’s also shown much more polish as a pass rusher than many expected. He also reported to camp in great shape; another concern.

Of course, none of that overshadows the sheer size of the man.

“Size, strength, right? Just a big man who is still figuring out the NFL,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “That's an ongoing process.

“What you see more than anything is just the sheer size of the man and then just his strength. The guys that we went against that have that enormous size in the middle right there, they pose problems.”

Philadelphia represented a soft landing spot for Davis because the Eagles already had Cox, Javon Hargrave and Williams on the interior of their line. So Davis won’t have to step in from Day 1 and be a star or even a starter. But he’s going to play quite a bit in 2022 and the Eagles think he can help.

Based on his improvement through nine training camp practices, there should be relatively high expectations for Davis’s rookie season.

Cox has taken Davis under his wing and clearly sees some of himself in the first-round pick. Just like Davis, Cox was a first-round pick back in 2012 and the Eagles traded up to get him too. This season could very well be the last in an Eagles uniform for Cox, so he’s getting a chance to pass the torch to another young and talented lineman. If Davis hadn’t shown such an interest in his craft, Cox wouldn’t waste his time.

Pass rusher Haason Reddick has already witnessed a jump for Davis from Week 1 to Week 2 as Davis works on things like his steps and pad level.

“The sky’s the limit for him as long as he keeps taking the approach that he’s been taking this past week and continues to work on his game,” Reddick said.

“You already knew he was a good player, it’s just minor adjustments. The guy’s 6-6, big guy, so working on his pad level is helping out with his push and letting his natural strength take over and do the rest for him."

