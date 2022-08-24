Eagles training camp 2022: James Bradberry back at practice, still no Miles Sanders

Bradberry back at practice, still no sign of Sanders as Eagles visit Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Cornerback James Bradberry returned to practice after missing a week with a groin injury, but still no sign of running back Miles Sanders as the Eagles began joint workouts with the Dolphins Wednesday morning in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Eagles listed Bradberry as limited. He had been out since getting hurt at practice on Aug. 16 at the NovaCare Complex. Bradberry missed both practices with the Browns and the preseason game against the Browns on Sunday.

Sanders hasn’t practiced since experiencing what the Eagles initially described as leg soreness in the Eagles’ preseason opener against the Jets at the Linc on Aug. 12. The Eagles changed Sanders’ injury designation from leg soreness to a hamstring injury on Aug. 16.

Sanders has now missed five practices, two walkthroughs and one preseason game. He’s now been out nearly two weeks.

With opening day against the Lions 18 days away, Nick Sirianni said Friday there’s no timetable with Sanders, whose last two seasons have been marred by a succession of injuries.

“I'll never get into how long or anything like that or how bad,” he said. “I'm not a doctor. I'm not a trainer. We are just being precautious with him. He had some tightness and soreness in it. Just being precautious with him and we’ll see how it goes. … Trying to get him a little bit healthier every day, and he'll be ready to go when he gets back in.”

In Sanders’ absence, Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell have carried the workload at running back, although they both missed some time themselves. Scott was out from Aug. 6 through Aug. 16 because of a concussion, and Gainwell from Aug. 7 through Aug. 10 with a hip issue. The only other running backs on the roster are Jason Huntley and Kennedy Brooks.

Sanders’ 3,303 scrimmage yards since the Eagles drafted him in the second round in 2019 are third-most in franchise history by a running back in his first three years, behind only LeSean McCoy [4,241] and Wilbert Montgomery [3,622]. His 5.0 career rushing average is ninth-highest in NFL history by a running back with 500 or more carries.

New on the injury report Wednesday morning are cornerback Josh Jobe (elbow), linebacker Shaun Bradley (illness), safety Josiah Scott (hamstring) and guard Jack Anderson (ribs).

Still out are Jason Kelce (elbow surgery), Javon Hargrave (toe), Christian Ellis (hamstring) and Greg Ward (toe).

Also tight end Grant Calcaterra, who missed three weeks of practice with a hamstring injury, was a full participant after practicing on a limited basis on Friday in Cleveland.

The Eagles are scheduled to practice Wednesday and Thursday with the Dolphins before finishing the three-game preseason schedule on Saturday evening against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

