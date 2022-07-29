Eagles training camp 2022: A.J. Brown already teaching DeVonta Smith

A.J. Brown already stepping into mentor role for DeVonta Smith originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A.J. Brown isn’t that much older than DeVonta Smith. Just 1 year, 4 months and 15 days separate them.

But all that matters in the NFL is experience and Brown has more of it.

Even on Day 1 of training camp, the elder of the Eagles’ top two receivers was eager to pass on his knowledge.

“It means a lot,” Smith said. “We have a lot of young guys so we need somebody that’s been there before that can kind of walk us through it.”

It’s not like Brown is some old man; he just turned 25 less than a month ago. But he has played three NFL seasons, has gone over 1,000 yards twice, has been a Pro Bowler and has scored 25 total touchdowns since the Titans drafted him back in 2019.

The Eagles most veteran receiver last season was Greg Ward, who played just over 20% of their offensive snaps.

So from the day the Eagles traded for him during the draft, Brown became their most accomplished NFL receiver.

During the offseason, the 23-year-old Smith agreed that he would benefit from having a veteran receiver as a teammate. General manager Howie Roseman delivered, trading a first-round pick for Brown and then signing him to a four-year, $100 million extension.

Brown had a preexisting relationship with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. The two have been best friends since a college recruiting visit and always dreamed about playing with one another. On Wednesday, before their first practice at 10 a.m., Hurts and Brown showed up to the NovaCare Complex at 6:30 to get some extra work in.

When asked about those early morning sessions, Hurts said he and Brown are wired similarly. But then he also said Smith joins them quite a bit too. Smith is getting to know his new mentor quite well.

“He’s a lead by example guy,” Smith said about Brown. “Doesn’t talk much but you just watch him and he’s always doing the right thing.”

Story continues

Brown does, however, talk during practice. We even saw it on Day 1.

Between reps and even during them, Brown was seen talking to Smith, giving him tips and walking him through the different ways to run routes and gain separation. Based on his track record, Brown is the Eagles’ No. 1 receiver but this spring he said he considers Smith a true No. 1 too. With Brown’s help, Smith can get there even quicker.

“I’m just trying to help, to be honest,” Brown said. “Because the ball’s not going to go to me every play and he got to do a job too, just like I do. If I can help him any way I can, I’m going to do that.”

It’s not a one-way street either. Smith had a successful rookie season and was a first-round pick and a Heisman Trophy winner for a reason.

“I would like the same thing from him too,” Brown said. “If he sees something that can help me, I think he would tell me the same thing too. It’s just a little thing as a wide receiver I want to share and help him out. That’s all.”

Last season, the Eagles has the 25th-ranked passing offense in the NFL and that will need to improve in 2022. A lot of that will be on Hurts as he enters his second year as the Eagles’ starter, but having Brown on the team will definitely help.

The Eagles went into every game last season trying to get the ball to Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert. Just the presence of Brown alone ought to help Smith, who won’t have to go against No. 1 corners week in and week out.

“It just depends who we’re playing,” Smith said. “You never know what their game plan may be.”

All we know is that it’s going to be tougher to defend the Eagles’ passing game in 2022. Brown makes that true in multiple ways.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube