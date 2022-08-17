Eagles training camp 2022: Haason Reddick gets high praise from position coach

Reddick gets extremely high praise from position coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles obviously liked Haason Reddick enough to give him a three-year, $45 million contract this offseason.

But he might be even better than they thought.

Eagles assistant Jeremiah Washburn, who coaches their edge rushers, had some high praise for Reddick on Tuesday.

“He’s faster and more explosive than we thought he was going to be,” Washburn said.

Reddick, 27, has really come on strong his last two years in the NFL. He has 23 1/2 sacks in the last two seasons, which ranks him fifth in the NFL during that span. That’s where he really excels: Getting after the quarterback.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 240 pounds (Reddick said earlier this summer he was 247), Reddick is still a relatively undersized pass rusher. But he has a unique skillset that the Eagles seem to love.

“Well, he can run. That’s No. 1. He’s fast,” Washburn said. “But he has unusual strength for his size. Which is a big deal because the windows are so tight to rush in the NFL. So he’s got that wiggle that really helps quite a bit.”

Reddick on Tuesday picked up a sack as he worked from the inside flanked by Brandon Graham on the edge. Just an example of Reddick’s versatility.

During the summer, Reddick has been working a ton against right tackle Lane Johnson and that has probably done a lot to temper the excitement around the dynamic edge rusher. Johnson has been excellent and has silenced Reddick at times.

But we still see incredible flashes from Reddick too. And the good news is that he won’t have to deal with Johnson once the season starts.

Early in Reddick’s career, the Cardinals used the first-round pick from Temple as an inside linebacker. It wasn’t until they let him get on the edge and rush quarterbacks that he really began to hit his stride in the NFL.

So a couple days into camp, there were a lot of questions about how much Reddick would drop in coverage. He was doing it rather frequently the first couple days and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon called Reddick a “really good cover guy.”

There will absolutely be times when Reddick is asked to drop in coverage this year. Even as Reddick piled up 23 1/2 sacks over the last two years, he dropped into coverage a total of 223 times, according to ProFootballFocus. And in this defense, all the overhang players will drop at times. We saw Josh Sweat do it in practice on Tuesday.

But it’s also clear that Reddick’s main responsibility will be to rush the passer. Gannon earlier this summer talked about how the team uses training camp to figure out what its players can do.

With Reddick, the tape tells the story.

“We use things that he’s done,” Washburn said. “We studied him quite a bit, what they did with him in Arizona with Vance Joseph and what Phil Snow did with him in Carolina last year and how he fits into what we’ll do.

“He’s a man of many hats. He’s very valuable with that. He’s been more than we thought. We thought very highly of his obviously. Just his attitude, his professionalism, his energy, much less his physical skillset. It’s been a good addition for us.”

