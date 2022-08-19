Eagles training camp 2022: Grant Calcaterra back at practice, Miles Sanders still out

The latest Eagles injury news on Calcaterra, Sanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

BEREA, Ohio — Eagles rookie tight end Grant Calcaterra, who missed nearly three weeks of practice time, finally returned to work Friday.

Calcaterra, a sixth-round pick out of Southern Methodist, was on the practice field with his helmet and full gear Friday at the Browns’ practice facility outside Cleveland. It’s his first practice since July 30, which was the third day of training camp.

After getting off to a quick start early in camp, Calcaterra suffered a hamstring injury at practice and has been sidelined ever since.

“He’s got a little bit of work coming today, so look forward to having him back out there after his hamstring injury,” Nick Sirianni said. “You’ve got to ease him back into it. He was on a good trajectory before he got hurt, so we’re excited to have him back and get work in.

“But I’d be crazy to say that it didn’t put him behind. It did put him behind. He’s missed a lot of time, but that’s why we’re out here today, to get him back up to speed. It’s not all going to happen in one day. It’s just going to be a little bit each day of getting better.”

Miles Sanders was also still on the sidelines watching practice Friday.

Word is his hamstring injury is not serious and the Eagles expect him to be back before the regular-season opener against the Lions three weeks from Sunday. They just want to take every possible precaution to make sure the injury doesn’t get any worse. Sanders’ last activity was the preseason opener against the Jets at the Linc last Friday.

“You know I’ll never get into how long or anything like that or how bad, I’m not a doctor, I’m not a trainer, but we’re just being precautious with him,” Sirianni said. “He had some tightness and some soreness in it, and (we're) just being precautious and we’ll see how it goes. …

Story continues

"We’re just working to get him more healthy every day and he’ll be ready to go when he gets back in there. … He’s working to get himself healthy.”

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave also remains out and like Sanders hasn’t participated since getting nicked in the preseason opener. The Eagles do not seem concerned about Hargrave and expect him to be 100 percent for the opener.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube