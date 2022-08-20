Eagles training camp 2022: A glimpse into Nick Sirianni's true personality

A rare glimpse into Sirianni's true personality originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

BEREA, Ohio — Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett was asked Friday morning for his favorite memory of Nick Sirianni, who was his offensive coordinator with the Colts from 2018 through 2020.

Brissett cracked up.

“I remember he was trying to fight fans, one time when they were booing us," he said.

Sounds on brand for Sirianni.

Sirianni, who is very close with Brissett, is very protective of his players, and when asked about Brissett’s good-natured comment, he grew serious when talking about it.

“I think one thing that, to a fault with me — and I've been this way since I was a little kid with my brothers — we're a family,” Sirianni said before practice Friday at the Browns’ facility.

“My brothers and my dad and my mom were a family, and I'm the youngest. One brother is nine years older than me and one is six years older than me. When they would have a bad game or somebody said something bad about them or talked bad about them, I was quick to be defensive of them because I love them.

“Now, as a coach, I feel like I have that. I was like that as a teammate, I would like to think. As a coach, I definitely know I have that, like, protective (tendency). Like, I know these guys are the biggest, strongest men in the world and they can protect themselves, but I love these guys. That's just an instinct that you have.

“That's how I was raised, and I was like, ‘This is our family, and I just have that protective instinct to defend them,’ and that's been like that with every team I've ever coached.”

You can see why Sirianni’s guys play hard for him.

He’s very genuine about this stuff, very real.

And when he talks about connecting, this is what he means. From the day he arrived in Philadelphia, he worked hard on getting to know every single guy on the roster — and everybody in the organization — and those bonds have just continued to grow over the past year.

Story continues

And you can see how much he has their backs.

Brissett has lived it.

“A great friend and great coach, obviously,” Brissett said. “I'm extremely happy for him, the opportunity that he's been presented. He did a great job last year and I'm excited to see where he goes, and I'm a big fan of his.”

Sirianni initially seemed reluctant to talk about Brissett, tampering rules being what they are. But he seemed to get pretty emotional once he got going.

“He's the best,” Sirianni said. “My kids still ask, ‘How is Jacoby doing?’ My wife still asks about him. He's just a great leader and great guy to be around. I don't really want to talk about other teams’ people, but Jacoby and I are close, and Jacoby is special to me, so I don't mind (talking about) him. I just always thought of him as such a good leader, such a good teammate, such a great guy to be around every day.

“Really those are the things that really stick out for me. And then his play, I just always thought, ‘This is a strong, strong man.’ I just close my eyes and think about a play he made against Denver in 2019.

“We're in a two-minute drive to win the football game, and Von Miller comes through on a stunt three, and we're backed up. We're at about the 4-yard line and Jacoby just — Von Miller is one of the best players of all time. Jacoby gets him off him, scrambles to his right and throws a tightrope 40 yards down the field to T.Y. Hilton which helped us win the football game.

“I just can’t say enough good things about Jacoby Brissett. I love the man.”

Sirianni was off a little.

The Colts were actually at the 11-yard line, not the 4. And the pass went 35 yards, not 40.

Everything else? That was a compelling glimpse into who Nick Sirianni is and what makes him tick.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube