Eagles training camp 2022: Five biggest preseason surprises

The Eagles' five biggest training camp surprises originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

On Wednesday, we shared our list of Eagles training camp disappointments, and today it’s time to turn positive and look at the biggest surprises of camp.

And there are several.

These are based on my own preconceived notions of where everybody on the roster was heading into training camp a month ago. These five guys have shown the biggest jumps from my late July expectations to the late August reality.

Zach Pascal: When the Eagles signed Pascal I thought, OK, good locker room guy, solid special teamer, outstanding blocker, but with this wide receiver corps, he's not catching any passes. I was so wrong. Pascal can play. Since the day he came back from his bout with food poisoning, he’s been making plays all over the field. He’s got good size, runs good routes and he catches everything. I’m still not sure exactly what his role will be, but he will have one. Pascal did average 41 catches the last three years with the Colts, and something in that neighborhood wouldn’t surprise me, even in this deep WR group. Pascal is way better than I expected.

Cam Jurgens: I knew Jurgens was a decent prospect, and I thought if he developed nicely over his rookie year he’d be able to go out there in 2023 if Jason Kelce retired and hold his own as the starting center. What I didn't realize is that this kid is already close to Pro Bowl level if he's not there already. He's that good. Jurgens has gotten a ton of reps while Kelce rehabs that elbow injury, and he’s making people who swore they would never compare a rookie with a future Hall of Famer compare a rookie with a future Hall of Famer. You can’t watch Jurgens – with that same blend of power, leverage, intelligence and athleticism – and not make the comparison. Nobody wants to see Kelce retire, but having a heir apparent like Jurgens will make it a little easier for everyone.

Story continues

Jack Stoll: Stoll was a big part of the Eagles’ offense last year as an undrafted rookie but only as a blocker. The second half of the year, he played 47 percent of the snaps, but he was only targeted five times, catching four passes. But having a tight end out there who’s not a legit receiving threat makes things easier for defenses because they know they don’t have to play him honestly. Since last year ended, Stoll has really worked hard on his pass receiving skills, and while he’ll never be confused with Zach Ertz, he’s caught the ball well this summer. Stoll did catch 46 passes with a 10.4 average and four TDs his last two full seasons at Nebraska, so it’s not like he’s never done it. But when the Eagles play 12, they’ll be so much more effective if every eligible receiver is a threat. Stoll only has to be serviceable as a receiver, and it looks like he’s on his way there.

Andre Dillard: He’s gotten benched, he’s gotten hurt, he’s been labeled a bust, he’s been the object of constant trade rumors. But now in Year 4, the Eagles’ 2019 1st-round pick has finally had a decent summer. He seems more focused and less concerned with outside noise as well as bigger and stronger physically, and he’s practiced and played at a consistently high level. It still wouldn’t shock me if the Eagles trade Dillard, but unless the offer is sizeable – say, a 3rd-round pick or a conditional 4 would do it – it makes sense to keep him because this is a team with deep playoff aspirations and if something did happen to Jordan Mailata now you have a guy who can step in and protect Jalen Hurts’ blind side. Not a lot of teams have a backup left tackle you feel good about, but the Eagles do now. It took a while, but something finally clicked for Dillard. Good for him.

Shaun Bradley: Jim Johnson used to say how he always watched special teams looking to see if any of the Eagles’ young defensive players stood out. He figured if you’re fast, physical and productive on special teams, you just might have the qualities to be effective on defense. Bradley is one of those guys who definitely got your attention the last two years on special teams, and this year he’s really shown a lot of growth on defense. Now in his 3rd year, the former Rancocas Valley Red Devil and Temple Owl has been active as a linebacker, where he’s able to use that athleticism to make plays. The Eagles are deeper at linebacker than they have been in a while, and I’m not sure there’s an immediate role on defense for Bradley, but he's really come a long way as a linebacker.

HONORABLE MENTION: Jack Anderson is the latest no-name late-round offensive lineman that Jeff Stoutland has worked wonders with. He’s given the 2nd offense impressive reps at both center and guard. Isaac Seumalo is way beyond where I expected for a guy coming off a torn Achilles and a position switch. Second-year late-round defensive guys Patrick Johnson, Tarron Jackson and Marlon Tuipulotu have all made huge jumps. I knew James Bradberry was decent, but he’s better than I thought. He’s just so consistent and solid. Rookie 6th-round tight end Grant Calcaterra missed three weeks with a hammy, but before and after the injury he’s been very impressive running routes and catching the football. And I thought Deon Cain was just another camp body, but he's really shined as a receiver both in practice and in the games. He’s earned a roster spot but probably won’t get one.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube