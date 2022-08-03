Eagles training camp 2022: Eagles activate Richard Rodgers from PUP list

Eagles activate veteran tight end Richard Rodgers from PUP list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles activated veteran tight end Richard Rodgers from the Active/Physically Unable to Play reserve list on Thursday, which will allow him to begin practicing on Friday.

Rodgers hasn’t participated in any training camp practices yet, although he’s been working out with a trainer on a side field along with tight end Tyree Jackson, who is rehabbing a knee injury.

The Eagles have never announced the nature of Rodgers’ injury.

Rodgers, 30, has spent much of the last four years with the Eagles, although he’s been signed and released numerous times and was briefly in camp with Washington during 2020 preseason.

He’s played 25 games with the Eagles since 2018, catching 27 passes for 363 yards and two touchdowns. Most of that production came in four starts in 2020, when he was 24-for-345 with both TDs.

His 33-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ loss to the Seahawks in November of 2020 was Carson Wentz’s final TD pass in an Eagles uniform. His next TD pass was as a Colt to Zach Pascal.

Rodgers was originally a third-round pick of the Packers in 2014. He had 120 catches for 1,166 yards and 13 touchdowns in four years in Green Bay, including 58-for-510-8 in 2015.

Rodgers joins Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Noah Togiai, Grant Calcaterra and Jackson in the Eagles’ tight end room. Jackson remains on PUP.

Jackson and offensive lineman Brett Toth are the only remaining players on the PUP list.

There is no corresponding roster move because players on the PUP list during the preseason count against the 90-man roster.