Eagles training camp 2022: Eagles place TE Jaeden Graham on IR

Eagles place tight end on IR; open roster spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Friday afternoon made a roster move, placing tight end Jaeden Graham on Injured Reserve, ending his season.

The Eagles signed the 26-year-old on July 26, just before the start of camp.

With this move, the Eagles have 90 players, but have one spot open because of the international exemption for Australian defensive end Matt Leo.

This is the second year in a row Graham has been placed on IR. He went to IR with a knee injury during last training camp while he was still with the Falcons. The UDFA out of Yale played in all 32 games for the Falcons from 2019-20. He has 12 career catches for 174 yards and a touchdown.

While Graham is gone, the Eagles got Richard Rodgers back from the PUP list on Wednesday.

The Eagles have seven tight ends on their roster: Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Noah Togiai, Tyree Jackson and Rodgers.

But Jackson (ACL) is still on the PUP list and Calcaterra has missed the last three practices with a hamstring injury.

