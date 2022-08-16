Eagles training camp 2022: Eagles waive 3 players before deadline

Eagles waive 3 players before deadline to 85 players originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players.

On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.

The Eagles began to trim their roster on Sunday when they waived OL William Dunkle and LB Ali Fayad.

The deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters from 90 players to 85 was at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The Eagles’ roster is now technically down to 86 players, but DE Matt Leo has an international exemption.

Of the three players released on Tuesday, the biggest name of the bunch was Moreland, who has played in 37 games with 10 starts in his NFL career with Washington and Houston. He had been dealing with an ankle injury but was a limited participant the day he was waived.

The Eagles will have to trim five more players this time next week. They’ll have two joint sessions with the Browns and the preseason game in Cleveland to use in their evaluations.

There are two more roster cut days left:

Aug. 23: 85 to 80

Aug. 30: 80 to 53

After their time in Cleveland, the Eagles will head to Miami for two more joint practices with the Dolphins ahead of that preseason game in South Florida on Aug. 27, just a few days before final cuts.

Even once the Eagles settle on their initial 53-man roster, there are usually at least a couple more changes coming, either players claimed from other teams or players placed on IR.

