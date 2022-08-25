Eagles training camp 2022: Eagles-Dolphins joint practice canceled

Eagles-Dolphins joint practice canceled because of ‘non-COVID illness’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The joint practice between the Eagles and Dolphins scheduled for Thursday morning in South Florida has been canceled.

After the two teams practiced together on Wednesday, the Dolphins canceled practice “out of an abundance of caution as a result of a non-COVID illness.”

The Eagles will still practice today but by themselves at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. Nick Sirianni is scheduled to meet with reporters at 9:30 a.m.

In a statement, the Eagles said: "No members of the travel party have presented any symptoms to date. After communication with their counterparts at the Dolphins, team medical officials are confident the team is in a good place to practice."

The Dolphins will meet virtually, while head coach Mike McDaniel will still meet with reporters in person at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

This is going to be the last practice of training camp for the Eagles this summer and the last time reporters will get a chance to see all of practice in 2022. So there will still be observations, but the Eagles won’t get a chance to bounce back against the Dolphins after a shaky performance yesterday. But at least they'll still make the most of the day.

The Eagles and Dolphins are scheduled to play a preseason game on Saturday night. The roster cut down deadline to 53 is still looming at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.