Eagles training camp 2022: DeVonta Smith returns after two-week layoff

DeVonta Smith returns to practice for first time in nearly two weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

DeVonta Smith returned Sunday after missing nearly two weeks of training camp with groin soreness.

Smith was an unlimited participant in the Eagles’ 90-minute practice Sunday morning at the NovaCare Complex. It was his first practice since Aug. 2. He missed five full practices, three walkthroughs and the preseason opener against the Jets.

Smith looked smooth, fast and comfortable at practice and was targeted numerous times working with the first offense in his first day back.

“You never want to go out somewhere and not be 100 percent and not give the team your all,” Smith said. “I would have been hurting the team if I would have just been out there and I wasn’t able to give them everything I’ve got. So it was the right idea just to make sure I got all the way back healthy before I went back out there.”

Smith said he was a little out of shape last week because he couldn’t run for a while but said he didn’t feel like he was behind because he was able to be out on the field for practice during breaks in his rehab.

“For anybody not participating in practice, you always watch and see what everybody’s doing and turn into a coach out there,” Smith said. “You have to stay engaged because when you come back everything’s going to be faster because you haven’t been out there.

“I wouldn’t say it was frustrating at all. If anything, it helped me just being out there being able to see more and see more. … When you’re out, you’re still here. You’re out but you’re not out.”

Safety Anthony Harris (tooth extraction) and running back Kenny Gainwell (hip) also returned to practice Sunday. Both were full participants. Safety Jaquiski Tartt was back for the first time since Aug. 6 after missing a week for personal reasons.

Receiver John Hightower (groin) and cornerback Jimmy Moreland (ankle) were both limited. Hightower had been out since Aug. 7 and Moreland since Aug. 6.

Receiver and returner Britain Covey was also limited Sunday after suffering a sprained thumb during the Jets game Friday night.

Tight end J.J. Arcega-Whiteside did not practice Sunday and was listed with the designation “not injury related,” which is kind of unusual. No further info available on JJAW, who is attempting to make the conversion from receiver to tight end and played eight snaps on offense and 15 on special teams Friday night.

Still out are tight end Grant Calcaterra (hamstring), Christian Ellis (hamstring), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (toe), Jason Kelce (elbow), safety Jared Mayden (ankle), running back Miles Sanders (leg soreness), running back Boston Scott (concussion) and receiver Greg Ward (toe).

Calcaterra hasn’t practiced since July 30, Ward’s been out since Aug. 1 and Scott’s been out since Aug. 4.