Eagles training camp 2022: Derek Barnett out with rib injury, Darius Slay returns

Derek Barnett misses practice with rib soreness, Darius Slay returns originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Darius Slay was back at practice Thursday after leaving early Wednesday, but edge rusher Derek Barnett popped up on the injury report with a rib injury and did not practice.

Slay left practice early Wednesday after pulling up a bit following a rep against Tyreek Hill. Slay continued for a bit after the rep before shutting down before practice was over. But he was not listed at all on the Eagles’ Thursday injury report.

Barnett and defensive back Andre Chachere (groin) were new additions to the injury report as the Eagles began working at the Dolphins’ facility on their own Thursday.

The Eagles’ other starting cornerback, James Bradberry, was a full participant Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. Bradberry missed the two Browns practices with groin soreness and hadn’t practiced in full since a week ago Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex.

Guard Jack Anderson returned to practice after missing Wednesday with rib soreness coming out of the Browns game on Sunday.

Miles Sanders remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. He hasn’t been on the field since the preseason game against the Jets on Aug. 12.

Also still out are Shaun Bradley (illness), Christian Ellis (hamstring), Josh Jobe (elbow) and Josiah Scott (hamstring).

Jason Kelce (elbow), Javon Hargrave (toe) and Greg Ward (toe) remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Also, the Eagles gave A.J. Brown and Landon Dickerson rest days.