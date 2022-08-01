Eagles training camp 2022: Dennard Wilson is defensive coordinator in waiting

Do Eagles already have their next DC in waiting? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If the Eagles defense improves the way some think it will in 2022, Jonathan Gannon is probably gone.

After all, Gannon already had three head coaching interviews this past offseason coming off his first year as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator. So if that unit exceeds expectations, it stands to reason that another team will probably hire him away.

Where would that leave the Eagles?

Well, they might already have his replacement in the building in defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, whom Gannon last week called his “right-hand man.”

And when Gannon was interviewing for jobs in the spring, of course Wilson was thinking about how he’d handle a defensive coordinator position if and when he ends up in that seat.

“Look, I’ve been doing this for a long time and I’ve been around some great defensive coordinators in my opinion,” Wilson said on Saturday. “I’ve been groomed by Gregg Williams, I’ve been groomed by Todd Bowles, who are very good in this league and are very thorough. So I’ve been tutored by them.

“I know how to run a ship, I know the responsibilities. If the opportunity presents itself, I’ll be more than ready for it. But I’m here where my feet are and I’m just trying to be the best defensive back coach I can be.”

Wilson, 40, was promoted last month. In addition to his job as defensive backs coach, the title of defensive passing game coordinator was added next to his name.

While Wilson and Gannon both said Wilson’s role hasn’t changed much with the promotion, it was a sign of what the organization thinks of their second-year DBs coach.

“Jonathan is the defensive coordinator so my responsibility is still defensive back coach,” Wilson said. “And whatever he needs done, I’m just here to assist and help him. If he needs me to do more throughout the course of the year, I’m willing to do it. Whatever he asks me to get done, that’s my responsibility. The buck stops with him.”

Story continues

Gannon, who himself was a defensive backs coach, explained that it’s a tough role because there are four to six DBs on the field at once all doing different things. Wilson is very well respected among his players, including veterans like Darius Slay and Anthony Harris.

Wilson played college football at Maryland and had a cup of coffee in the league with Washington back in 2004 as a practice squad player. But Wilson suffered a season-ending injury and began to coach at DeMatha Catholic High School, where he coached a young Rodney McLeod.

Like Gannon, Wilson has a scouting background. He served as a pro scout with the Chicago Bears for four years before getting back into coaching with the Rams in 2012.

While with the Rams, Wilson was promoted from quality control to defensive backs coach. He then held that position with the Jets (2017-2020) before joining the Eagles in 2021.

This coming season will be Wilson’s eighth NFL season as a defensive backs coach. And it seems like only a matter of time before he gets to run his own defense.

“Obviously, we value him as an organization,” Gannon said. “Myself, I talk with him every day. I think sometimes he gets mad at me. He's like, ‘Hey, I got to do some work. Get out of here. Stop talking to me.’ Grateful to have Dennard.”

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube