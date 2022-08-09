Eagles training camp 2022, Day 9: Britain Covey looks smooth as return man

Eagles training camp observations: Covey looks smooth as return man originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles for the second time this summer moved up practice an hour to help beat the heat.

I’m not so sure it worked.

It was hot on the practice fields at the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday morning for a session that lasted just over 1 1/2 hours in shells. The Eagles will practice on Wednesday before a walkthrough on Thursday and the first preseason game on Friday.

Let’s get to the observations:

1. As always, we start with housekeeping:

• Jason Kelce was noticeably absent on Tuesday morning and then we found out why. Kelce had been trying to practice through an elbow injury but the decision was made for him to have a surgery the team called a “cleanout” on Tuesday morning. Cam Jurgens took first-team reps with the offense and will be in that position until Kelce returns. The Eagles are expecting Kelce back for Week 1, a league source said.

• The good injury news on Tuesday was that Jordan Mailata (concussion) and Andre Dillard (concussion) both returned to practice in a limited fashion. They were concussed on the same day last week.

• The following players missed practice on Tuesday: Grant Calcaterra (hamstring), Le’Raven Clark (hamstring), Kenneth Gainwell (hip), John Hightower (groin), Kelce (elbow), Jimmy Moreland (ankle), Boston Scott (concussion), DeVonta Smith (groin), Jaquiski Tartt (personal reasons), Kary Vincent (groin), Greg Ward (toe), Keric Wheatfall (hamstring).

• Javon Hargrave (groin) returned to practice after missing Sunday’s session.

2. I’m starting to buy into the Britain Covey hype. The 5-8, 173-pound receiver has been good on offense but I’ve been impressed by how smooth he looks fielding the ball as a punt and kick returner. I can’t wait to watch him in game action in a few days.

The other guys working punt return: Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins, Lance Lenoir

Story continues

The other guys working kick return: Jason Huntley, Devon Allen, Zach Pascal, Lenoir

It might be tough to keep Covey as a primary return man but he would give the Eagles an element on special teams they haven’t had in a while and he could handle both responsibilities. The were in the bottom third of the league in both phases last year.

3. Brandon Graham had a “sack” in team drills. The 34-year-old continues to be impressive despite coming back from an Achilles tear and he certainly doesn’t have the mindset to take off any plays. On this particular play, it was a party at the quarterback situation, with Haason Reddick and Jordan Davis getting in the backfield too.

4. Gardner Minshew threw interceptions on back-to-back reps in 7-on-7s. The first was a great play from safety K’Von Wallace, who dove to breakup a pass in the middle of the field. The ball popped up to linebacker Davion Taylor, who took it the other way.

On the next play, it definitely wasn’t Minshew’s fault. His pass went through the hands of Quez Watkins and was picked off by Kyzir White. But it was impressive concentration from White.

5. A few notes from watching 1-on-1s between receivers and DBs:

• A.J. Brown nearly had a very impressive grab over James Bradberry, but Bradberry was able to knock it out at the last second. This was one of those plays where Brown purposely reacted late to the football so he wouldn’t tip the pass too early. After practice, he said that’s something he works on. This time, Brown caught it in the air but it was knocked out as he brought it down to his body. A fan on the sideline yelled that it was a catch but Bradberry quipped back that it wasn’t. (Bradberry was right.)

• Dallas Goedert made an impressive move on an in-breaking route to shake Marcus Epps. Two of training camp’s best players going head-to-head.

• Solid win for Reagor over the top against second-year CB Zech McPhearson.

• Covey shook Josiah Scott with an inside move. Covey isn’t lightning fast but he is super quick from the slot.

• Watkins got yelled at on one rep for not looking back for the ball. He and the QB were not on the same page.

6. We saw an immaculate reception on Tuesday. The ball went through the hands of Brown, bounced off a defender and then landed in the paws of Dallas Goedert.

7. Zach Pascal made a great one-handed grab during 7-on-7s coming across the middle. After missing several practices with food poisoning, he’s been a steady contributor so far since his return.

8. There’s been a lot of talk about Covey, but another UDFA is standing out a bit. Safety Reed Blankenship has had a nice camp and worked in with the second-team defense some on Tuesday. Probably not a roster spot available for him but he could stick around as a developmental guy on the practice squad.

9. Longtime NFL defensive coordinator and former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio made his second appearance at camp this summer. Fangio doesn’t work for the team, but the Eagles often have guests at camp. They had Mike McCoy stop by for several practices last summer.

“We like to bring in guys that -- I make it very clear to the staff that we bring guys in that we got to trust them and that we're close to,” head coach Nick Sirianni said earlier this month. “Vic has some relationships on the staff, and it's great to have him here. And then you also use it, right, they come in, they eat, they watch practice, and you make them work for that a little bit, right? You pick their brain.

“So, he's here because he's got relationships with guys. Of course, we’d be foolish not to use him. And then throughout the week, we'll have different coaches here. I know Jim Smith from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, who's a defensive coordinator there -- he worked with me and that's why he was here last week. So, there is always going to be a relationship aspect of why a guy is here. My brother will be coming. He's allowed to come into the practice, and I'll pick his mind when he's here as well.”

10. Overall, this honestly wasn’t the most exciting day of practice. Jalen Hurts didn’t get an opportunity to throw many passes and they worked on the run game quite a bit in backed up situations. And they even finished practice with a special teams drill (kick returns) that had a fog of malaise to it at the end of a long and hot practice. Hopefully, we’ll see more energy and excitement at Wednesday’s session.

Stupid Observation of the Day: Typically during practice, the Eagles’ offensive players were green jerseys and defensive players wear white. So it threw me off quite a bit when that was reversed on Tuesday. This happened last year too. It likely means the Eagles will be wearing white at their preseason game on Friday.

