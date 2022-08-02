Eagles training camp 2022: Brandon Graham's advice for Miles Sanders

Graham's advice for Sanders in contract year with Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Brandon Graham has been there before. Heck, now in his 13th season with the Eagles, Graham has been pretty much everywhere before.

Graham played in 2015 without a contract beyond the end of the season, and he did the same thing in 2019.

He ended up re-signing with the Eagles both times, but no player wants to go through that sort of thing.

And B.G. knows how difficult it can be to focus on the present when the future is so uncertain.

You can get caught up worrying about your next contract. You can drive yourself crazy wondering if your current team wants you back. You can find yourself staying up nights wondering if you’ll have to start over in another city.

All these things are understandable, and they’re all distractions that can prevent you from doing your job as well as possible.

Miles Sanders is in that position now. His four-year rookie contract is up after this season, and nobody knows what’s next for the Eagles’ starting running back.

Sanders has said he isn't thinking about the contract — and he is having a very impressive training camp — but Graham's words of wisdom on how to handle this situation are still important.

“You know what, I think it’s just go play,” B.G. said after practice Tuesday. “Go play every day. Take it one day at a time, what’s coming to you is going to come to you, just make sure you don’t do nothing drastic in a temporary situation because those emotions you feel when you hear some of the guys talk about you or uneasy on what your future looks like as an Eagle, you can’t worry about that.

“Because the only thing it’s going to do is turn into a negative if you’re worrying about something you can’t control.”

The Eagles have a number of other prominent players who aren’t signed beyond this year — Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jason Kelce, James Bradberry, Isaac Seumalo, Boston Scott, Kyzir White, T.J. Edwards, Anthony Harris, Zach Pascal and Graham himself, among others.

Story continues

But Sanders seems different, maybe because he’s a young player who was drafted here and because he’s such an emotional guy. He got snippy after reports surfaced that he was practicing with the second team — which he was — and talked over the weekend about not getting the respect that he deserves.

Now, none of that necessarily means he's distracted by his contract status, but any energy that's not being devoted to football is probably wasted energy.

Graham’s advice is to move on.

“With Miles — or whoever is on their contract year — just go out and be your best you,” he said. “Put your best foot forward because what’s coming to you going to come to you and if it’s meant for you it’s going to happen, you’ve just got to make sure you do all you can.

“Put your work in, do your regimen of things and stay off social media if you’re not mature enough to handle what comes with some people that talk.”

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube