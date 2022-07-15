Eagles training camp 2022: Anthony Harris vs. Marcus Epps vs. Jaquiski Tartt

A fun competition at safety coming in Eagles training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

We're getting close to Eagles training camp so we’re taking a look at five notable camp competitions.

We already looked at right guard, linebacker, cornerback and wide receiver.

Up today, we’ll look at the safety position.

The Eagles went after some big-name free agents this offseason but weren’t able to sign Marcus Williams, Justin Reid or Tyrann Mathieu. They let Rodney McLeod walk. And then they didn’t draft one in April, leaving them with a starting duo of Anthony Harris and Marcus Epps and some questionable depth after that.

Eventually, the Eagles signed former 49ers Jaquiski Tartt, which sets up an interesting battle during training camp for starting jobs and playing time in the 2022 season. The Eagles used a three-man rotation at safety in 2021, so they could do it again this year. But all those questions will be answered this summer.

Anthony Harris

Age: 30

Experience: Year 8

Size: 6-foot-1, 202 pounds

Harris was OK in 2021. He started 14 games and dealt with a couple injuries along the way. He finished the year with 72 tackles, 2 interceptions and 3 pass breakups. The Eagles brought him back on a one-year deal that’s actually cheaper than the deal he signed to join the team in 2021. That tells you that he isn’t coming off a great season. But of these three, Harris has the longest history with defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Gannon feels like he can trust Harris.

Marcus Epps

Age: 26

Experience: Year 4

Size: 6-foot, 198 pounds

A big part of the reason why the Eagles used a three-man rotation last season at safety was the play of Epps. Last year, Epps was the Eagles’ best safety for much of the year. According to ProFootballFocus, Epps graded out as the 18th-best safety in the NFL in 2021. The question about Epps is whether or not he can play at that high of a level if his role increases like it’s expected to in 2022. His teammates and coaches think an awful lot of Epps.

Jaquiski Tartt

Age: 30

Experience: Year 8

Size: 6-foot-1, 215 pounds

The seven-year veteran has played at a high level before and there’s a reason to think he can really help the Eagles in 2022. Tartt is bigger than his counterparts at the position in Philly and played with a physical style that is fun to watch. The problem is that Tartt has also had his history of injuries. He started 14 games in 2021 but started 7 in 2020, 12 in 2019, 8 in 2018 and 9 in 2017. Still, if he can stay on the field, he might be able to help. If nothing else, his arrival gave the Eagles some much-needed depth at the position.

The rest

The Eagles' next safeties on the roster are K'Von Wallace, Andre Chachere, Jared Mayden and Reed Blankenship. So there will be a battle for a roster spot. Wallace was a fourth-round pick a few years ago but has struggled to stay healthy. Chachere is a special teams ace but will that be enough to keep him around?

