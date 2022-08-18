Eagles training camp 2022: 6 matchups to watch vs. Brown in joint practices

6 Eagles-Browns matchups to watch in joint practices originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

BEREA, Ohio -- The Eagles are taking training camp on the road this week as they travel for two joint practices with the Browns.

After joint practices against the Browns on Thursday and Friday, the two teams will face off in what will likely be a watered down preseason game on Sunday afternoon.

After practicing against their own teammates for 12 sessions, getting the chance to practice against some new faces will be fun for the Eagles. And there are plenty of good players on that Browns’ roster to see this week.

Here are six exciting matchups for these two joint practices:

Browns OL vs. Eagles D-line

On their annual rankings of the best offensive lines in football, the Eagles topped ProFootballFocus’s list. But the Browns were right there with them at No. 2 overall. So it’s not like things are going to be any easier for the Eagles’ defensive linemen this week. Jedrick Wills is one of the best left tackles in football and Jack Conklin is a really solid right tackle. But Conklin isn’t as good as Lane Johnson, so it’ll be fun to see Haason Reddick go against him. For the most part, Johnson has really silenced the Eagles’ high-priced free agent all summer. Look for Reddick to cause a little more chaos against Conklin.

The middle of the Browns’ offensive line is fascinating because they have a great pair of guards in Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller but they moved on from veteran J.C. Teller this offseason and planed on starting third-year player Nick Harris in his place. But then Harris went down for the season on Friday. So there’s some experience on that OL but also a big question mark. I’m fascinated to see how another team handles big Jordan Davis inside. Even though it’s just practice, will they double him? Will that leave 1-on-1s for guys like Fletcher Cox and Milton Williams? This might be a hint of what we’ll see during the season.

Deshaun Watson vs. Eagles defense

As the Browns await a ruling on the NFL’s appeal of Watson’s six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, Watson has been practicing and played in their preseason opener. The NFL reportedly wants a year-long ban and it’s unclear exactly what’s going to happen. In the meantime, Watson has been taking most of the first-team reps with the Browns’ offense. And even after a year away from the game, Watson is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL despite the rust in the preseason.

If he does practice these two days, it’ll be a good test for the Eagles’ defense. The last time we all saw Watson was in 2020, when he threw for over 4,8000 yards and 33 touchdowns on his way to a third-consecutive Pro Bowl appearance as a member of the Houston Texans. Obviously, a lot has happened since then but Watson is still a talented 26-year-old quarterback in the prime of his career. While Jalen Hurts has proven himself to be a solid NFL starter, Watson is in another category.

Amari Cooper vs. Darius Slay, James Bradberry

One of the Browns’ biggest offseason acquisitions came when they traded for Cooper, bringing in the Pro Bowler from Dallas. During their careers, Slay and Bradberry have actually had a lot of success against Cooper and have seen him plenty of times thanks to NFC East battles. But Cooper is still a three-time Pro Bowler and one of the more respected receivers in the NFL.

Cooper might get frustrated in these practices. He can’t travel to another side of the field to get away from a really good cornerback. Now 28, Cooper will be looking to prove he’s still one of the top receivers in the league.

Nick Chubb vs. Eagles linebackers

Obviously, the Browns have had an excellent offensive line in recent seasons, but for his part Chubb has been a dynamic player since he entered the NFL in 2018. He has averaged 5.3 yards per carry in his career and averaged 5.5 in 2021 as he made his third-consecutive Pro Bowl. He played in just 14 games last year and still had over 1,200 yards. So this will be a big test for the Eagles.

Sure, the D-line will need to do its part to stop Chubb but if he gets through the line, I’m curious to see how the linebackers fare. The Eagles’ group of T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Davion Taylor, Nakobe Dean and Shaun Bradley is one of the best we’ve seen from the Birds in many years. They’ve looked good against Miles Sanders and the Eagles’ first-team offense this summer, but now it’s time to see them do it against one of the best running backs in the NFL. This won’t be tackle to the ground in practice but we’ll still be able to learn a lot.

A.J. Brown vs. Denzel Ward

Brown has definitely been impressive during the early portion of training camp and that’s as he goes against Slay and Bradberry, two very talented cornerbacks. But we’ll see him face another Pro Bowler in Cleveland. Ward began training camp on PUP but was just activated. Hopefully, the Browns won’t hesitate on throwing him into these team drills because it will be fun to watch. The last time the Browns played the Titans (in 2020), Ward was on the shelf. So the only time these two faced each other was Week 1 in 2019, when Brown had 1 catch on 1 target for 47 yards against Ward. That was the first game of Brown’s NFL career and he finished with 3 for 100.

Ward is slightly undersized at 5-11, but he’s a two-time Pro Bowler who signed a $100 million contract in April. Let’s watch the two $100 million players face each other.

Eagles tackles vs. Browns’ edge

The strength of the Browns’ defense is their pass rush on the edge. On one side, they have Myles Garrett (16 sacks last season) and on the other they have Jadeveon Clowney (9 sacks last season). For the most part, at least based on last year’s snaps, we’ll see a ton of Garrett vs. Jordan Mailata on the left side of the O-line and Clowney vs. Lane Johnson on the right. This is two strengths from these respective teams facing off against one another. On Friday night after the first preseason game, Johnson was already talking about these upcoming battles.

This should be a lot of fun.

