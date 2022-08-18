Eagles training camp 2022: 53-man roster projection before joint practices

Eagles 53-man roster projection before joint practices originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have made it through 12 training camp practices and one preseason game.

With four joint practices and two more preseason games left on their schedule, let’s take a look at where the roster stands.

Here’s a look at my latest 53-man roster projection:

Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew, Reid Sinnett

Could the Eagles keep just Hurts and Minshew? Possibly. But they really seem to like Sinnett and since they value the QB position so much, it might not be worth it to expose him to waivers. There’s a reason the Eagles carried Sinnett on the roster last year. Carson Strong hasn’t gotten many reps in practice and didn’t play at all in the first preseason game. I know the Eagles paid Strong a ton of guaranteed money, but he’s on the outside right now.

Out: Carson Strong

Running back (3): Miles Sanders, Kenny Gainwell, Boston Scott

I like Jason Huntley. He has a second gear that’s fun to watch and he’s a good kick returner. But I he hasn’t done enough to solidify a spot on the 53. Sanders, Gainwell and Scott feel pretty safe and there’s still a chance the Eagles could add another running back at some point. If not, they can probably get Huntley to the practice squad and call him up as needed.

Out: Jason Huntley, Kennedy Brooks, DeAndre Torrey

Receiver (6): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor, Britain Covey

The first four are locks. Obviously, Brown, Smith and Watkins are the starters but Pascal has been impressive too. That food poisoning didn’t wreck his summer. After that, I still think Reagor makes the team. He isn’t having a great camp but I actually think he’s been more consistent than previous years and that matters more. Plus, it’s hard to imagine the Eagles simply giving up on him. And I’m officially intrigued by Covey. The Eagles could really use a boost at the returner spots and Covey can provide that juice.

Story continues

Out: Devon Allen, Deon Cain, John Hightower, Greg Ward

Tight end (3): Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Noah Togiai

I know that Grant Calcaterra was a sixth-round pick and had a promising start before his hamstring injury. But keeping Togiai over him isn’t punishment. Togiai is earning his roster spot right now. He’s already a pretty decent block and has become a trusted target this summer for Minshew. Calcaterra would have made it but Togiai deserves the spot.

Out: Grant Calcaterra, Richard Rodgers

PUP: Tyree Jackson

Offensive line (9): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, Andre Dillard, Sua Opeta, Jack Driscoll

Could the Eagles keep 10 offensive linemen? Sure. But they probably don’t need to. If they keep 10, it would probably go to Jack Anderson. But these nine give them a strong and versatile group. And a few of these guys who get cut are prime candidates for practice squad positions.

Out: Jack Anderson, Kayode Awosika, Le’Raven Clark, Josh Sills, Cameron Tom, Jarrid Williams

PUP: Brett Toth

Defensive tackle (5): Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu

Before training camp started, I didn’t expect Tuipulotu to make the team. But then on Day 1 he was out there with the first-team and even though he obviously won’t be a starter, he’s so much better than he was as a rookie. He was slightly disappointing in 2021 but can be a legitimate backup in 2022. I also really like Marvin Wilson but just don’t have a spot for him.

Out: Kobe Smith, Marvin Wilson, Rennell Wren

Defensive end (4): Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Tarron Jackson

Pretty easy to come up with this group. Like Tuipulotu, Jackson has really improved since his rookie season. He’s been flashing quite a bit during training camp.

Out: Matt Leo

SAM linebacker (3): Haason Reddick, Patrick Johnson, Kyron Johnson

If you add the defensive ends and SAM linebackers, that’s seven edge players. Is that too many? Maybe. But both Johnsons here are going to be core special teamers for the Eagles in 2022. So I’m willing to extend here a bit.

Linebacker (5): T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Davion Taylor, Nakobe Dean, Shaun Bradley

Like the defensive end group, this one seems pretty easy. Even Bradley as the fifth seems like a near lock. Bradley is a great special teamer and one of the leaders on those units.

Out: Christian Elliss, JaCoby Stevens

Cornerback (5): Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josiah Scott

The top three are starters and McPhearson is clearly in the lead for the top backup job. After that, there are a bunch of guys fighting for spots. I really like Scott’s chances because of his ability as a backup nickel and because he’s been playing safety during this camp. If the Eagles keep six, I have Josh Jobe from Alabama in the lead but the number crunch gets him here. Ugo Amadi is a late arrival so he’ll have to play catch-up.

Out: Ugo Amadi, Josh Blackwell, Mario Goodrich, Tay Gowan, Josh Jobe, Mac McCain, Kary Vincent

Safety (4): Marcus Epps, Anthony Harris, K’Von Wallace, Andre Chachere

Wallace was probably on the outs earlier in camp but has turned it around. And Chachere’s ability on special teams gives him an edge. Was hoping to see Jaquiski Tartt take control of a roster spot but it hasn’t happened. Rookie Reed Blankenship has been impressive but can’t crack the roster. Overall, this position is the most concerning on the team.

Out: Reed Blankenship, Jaquiski Tartt

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Arryn Siposs, Rick Lovato

No competition for any of these fellas in camp. Perhaps the Eagles could look elsewhere to replace Siposs, but that would probably only come if he struggles during the season.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube