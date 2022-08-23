Eagles training camp 2022: 53-man roster projection after 2nd preseason game

Eagles 53-man roster projection after 2nd preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have made it through two of their three preseason games and the final roster cutdown to 53 players is looming.

But before the Eagles have to settle on their initial 53 on Aug. 30, we have time for another roster projection.

Here’s the latest:

Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew, Reid Sinnett

Could the Eagles keep just two quarterbacks and try to sneak Sinnett through to the practice squad? Maybe. But they clearly value Sinnett and the quarterback position as a whole. So I’m thinking they won’t expose Sinnett to waivers, instead using a roster spot on the third-string quarterback they’ve really seemed to like since they got him last year.

Out: Carson Strong

Running back (3): Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenny Gainwell

At one point, I thought Jason Huntley had a good shot to make this roster but I’m not really sure why the Eagles would keep him. The only possible reason is that he’s a decent kick returner but that play is so rare now anyway. The Eagles should just stick with their top three for now unless they can add another running back through a trade or a claim.

Out: Jason Huntley, Kennedy Brooks, DeAndre Torrey

Receiver (5): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor, Deon Cain

The top four are locks. After that, I think Jalen Reagor is still going to be on the team unless he gets traded. That’s unpopular but I can’t see the Eagles just outright cutting him. And I like what Cain has done. The Eagles could perhaps try to get him through waivers to the practice squad but sometimes it’s worth giving a guy a spot who earns it. Tab Britain Covey and Devon Allen for the practice squad.

Out: Britain Covey, Devon Allen, John Hightower, Greg Ward

Tight end (3): Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra

For a while, I liked Noah Togiai’s chances of making the roster over Calcaterra. But the sixth-round pick returned from injury during joint practices with the Browns and looked pretty good. As long as he puts together a solid last week, the Eagles will probably keep him.



Out: Noah Togiai, Richard Rodgers

PUP: Tyree Jackson

Offensive line (9): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Lane Johnson, Andre Dillard, Cam Jurgens, Sua Opeta, Jack Driscoll

The Eagles have real depth on their offensive line. That second unit they put out on Sunday in Cleveland was great. Jack Anderson was the toughest cut of this entire process. He can play and the Eagles are taking a chance by putting him through waivers. But that’s the product of a much deeper roster than they’ve had in recent years. And those nine above are good enough and versatile enough that they can handle any situation.

Out: Jack Anderson, Kayode Awosika, Le’Raven Clark, Josh Sills, Jarrid Williams, Cameron Tom

PUP: Brett Toth

Defensive tackle (5): Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu

This feels pretty easy. The top four are locks and I’d say Tuipulotu is close to that. The second-year DT has really improved this summer. The Eagles can’t keep six interior D-linemen, which means Marvin Wilson is out. But he’s definitely worth a practice squad spot.

Out: Marvin Wilson, Rennell Wren, Kobe Smith

Defensive end (4): Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Tarron Jackson

These four are pretty safe bets.

Out: Matt Leo

SAM linebacker (3): Haason Reddick, Patrick Johnson, Kyron Johnson

Yes, if the Eagles keep these three that means seven overhang players. That’s a lot but both Johnsons are going to be core special teams players and Kyron Johnson has the potential to be a special teams star. To be clear, Kyron Johnson is on the bubble but he was a draft pick and offers upside.

Linebacker (5): T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley

Again, these five feel safe. Even Bradley, who was a special teams ace a year ago, is a near-lock to make the team.

Out: Christian Elliss, JaCoby Stevens

Cornerback (6): Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josh Jobe, Josiah Scott

I think Jobe has done enough to make the roster. And that’s pretty impressive because he came in as a UDFA to a really crowded room full of young cornerbacks. But he’s done enough to stand out among them, has piled up good practices and games and I’d keep him. I also list Scott here, but more on that in a moment.

Out: Tay Gowan, Mac McCain III, Kary Vincent Jr., Josh Blackwell, Mario Goodrich, Ugo Amadi

Safety (3): Marcus Epps, Anthony Harris, K’Von Wallace

This is light on safeties but as I noted above, Scott is on the roster. And he’s been working as a second-team safety for the last few weeks and looks pretty natural. Scott has nickel/safety versatility and is worth keeping. Chachere is a good special teams player but they Eagles can use Scott and McPhearson as their gunners. Tartt still has a shot but he’ll need to finish camp strong.

Out: Andre Chachere, Jaquiski Tartt, Reed Blankenship

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Arryn Siposs, Rick Lovato

No competition for these guys in camp.

