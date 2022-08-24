Eagles training camp 2022: 5 matchups to watch vs. Dolphins in joint practices

5 Eagles-Dolphins matchups to watch in joint practices originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — New week, new city, new opponent.

After joint practices in Ohio against the Browns last week, the Eagles are in Florida this week to face the Dolphins for two joint practices and their final preseason game of 2022.

The Eagles really prioritize these joint practices over preseason games, so we’ll really be watching closely on Wednesday and Thursday.

Here are five matchups to watch.

Dolphins WRs vs. Eagles corners

The Dolphins have one of the best trios of receivers in the NFL. Jaylen Waddle is coming off a fantastic rookie season and this offseason, Miami brought in Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson to bolster that unit. Last week, the Eagles really just had to stop Amari Cooper in the Browns’ passing attack. But this week, they’ll have three really good receivers to deal with. And a ton of pure speed. Hill is the fastest receiver in the NFL so that’ll be a good measuring stick for Darius Slay.

And even though James Bradberry missed last week’s practices with a groin injury, the injury wasn’t considered serious. He was day to day so there’s a good chance he’ll be back this week. That means we could see Slay, Bradberry and Avonte Maddox vs. Waddle, Hill and Wilson.

Eagles linebackers/safeties vs. Mike Gesicki

Last season, tight ends really hurt the Eagles. Jonathan Gannon’s defense gave up the most catches (107) and touchdowns (14) to tight ends in the NFL last season. They also gave up 1,035 yards, which ranked sixth in the league. So this is an area where they need improvement. We’ll see if they get it by adding linebackers like Kyzir White and Nakobe Dean in the offseason. But the safety position is still a concern.

Gesicki isn’t one of the top tight ends in the league but the former second-round pick is really solid and is coming off a career year. In 2021, he had 73 catches for 780 yards and offers a decent matchup problem.

Eagles WRs vs. Xavien Howard

Like the Browns, the Eagles boast a strong trio of receivers with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins. Last week, they didn’t get to see much of Denzel Ward, who just came off the PUP list. They won’t avoid a top cornerback this week.

Howard, 29, is still on top of his game. He’s coming off his second consecutive Pro Bowl and is one of the better ballhawking corners in the NFL. He has 15 interceptions over the last two years. So it’ll be fun to see how Brown and Smith work against him during these two weeks.

Armstead, the former Saints left tackle, is one of the best tackles in the NFL when he’s healthy. That has been a struggle in his career and last year he played in just eight games. This could be a good measuring stick for Sweat. The former fourth-round pick regularly sees top tackles in Philly when he goes up against Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, but this is a chance for him to see a tackle who excels in pass protection.

Christian Wilkins vs. Eagles iOL

A former first-round pick from Clemson, Wilkins is probably a little underrated league-wide. He’s been very good since entering the NFL and started to show off more of his pass-rush ability last year, notching 4 1/2 sacks and 13 quarterback hits. We all feel pretty comfortable with Landon Dickerson at left guard, but this will be good work for Isaac Seumalo on the other side as well as rookie center Cam Jurgens. Wilkins plays up and down the line so if he does that in practice, a few different Eagles will get to see him. That’s a good thing.