Eagles training camp 2022: 10 veterans on roster bubble

10 Eagles veterans on roster bubble as training camp nears

When the Eagles report for training camp next week, several veterans will be fighting for their roster spots.

Training camp is always full of competition and the Eagles’ training camp in 2022 will be no different. While every rookie will be looking to prove themselves this summer, there are veterans who have to prove themselves again too.

Here are 10 Eagles veterans on the roster bubble as training camp is set to begin:

TE J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: As he enters his fourth NFL season, JJAW is no longer protected by his rookie contract, meaning it is finally financially viable to cut him. In his three NFL seasons, Arcega-Whiteside has obviously been a disappointment. The 2019 second-round pick has just 16 catches for 290 yards and 1 touchdown in his career. He found a role as a blocking receiver last season, which led to his position change this offseason. But now he faces an uphill battle to make the roster at a brand new position. The Eagles’ coaching staff really likes JJAW and give him credit for embracing his role as a blocker and special teamer last season. But it’s going to take more than that for him to make the roster in 2022.

OT Le’Raven Clark: The 29-year-old Clark was a third-round pick out of Texas Tech back in 2016 and after spending his first four seasons with the Colts, joined the Eagles in 2021. Coming off a torn Achilles that ended his 2020 season early, Clark played in four games last season and started one in his first season with the Eagles. He signed a contract extension through the 2022 season and will serve as a backup swing tackle if he makes the team. But the Eagles still have Andre Dillard and Jack Driscoll on the team as top backup options. Clark has a real shot to be on the roster but his chances would improve if the Eagles are able to trade former first-rounder Dillard, which still seems like a possibility.

LB Patrick Johnson: The 24-year-old was a seventh-round pick out of Tulane last season. He made the roster and played in all 17 games (started 2 games) as a rookie. His primary role was as a special teamer; he played just 111 snaps on defense throughout the season. The Eagles like Johnson’s versatility and his ability on special teams but they also drafted Kyron Johnson this season and those two will be battling for the backup SAM position behind Haason Reddick. There’s no guarantee Patrick Johnson makes the roster for a second straight season, especially considering the additions of Kyron Johnson, Kyzir White and Nakobe Dean in the linebacker room.

CB Jimmy Moreland: The Eagles claimed the veteran defensive back in May and he comes to Philadelphia with some significant experience. Moreland, 26, has played in 37 career games with 10 starts. He made those 10 starts with Washington from 2019-20 as a seventh-round pick out of JMU. Moreland has played most of his time in the NFL as a nickel cornerback, so he’ll presumably be battling for the backup nickel job against Josiah Scott, who has been with the Eagles for a full season. So Moreland has more NFL experience but Scott has more experience in the Eagles’ defense under Jonathan Gannon.

OG Sua Opeta: The Eagles signed Opeta as a UDFA out of Weber State back in 2019 and OL coach Jeff Stoutland has molded Opeta into a legitimate backup. But even after moving on from Nate Herbig, the Eagles have a lot of depth on their line, including rookie Cam Jurgens, Jack Driscoll, Kayode Awosika, Josh Sills, Jack Anderson and William Dunkle inside. Opeta has played in 18 games (4 starts) and even started the playoff game in January. He’s likely going to be on the roster but it’s not guaranteed.

WR Jalen Reagor: If the Eagles decided to cut Reagor, he would actually have a larger cap hit in 2022. That’s one main reason for the Eagles to keep him. The other is that they still believe Reagor still has some of the talent inside of him that made him a first-round pick in 2020. There’s no question that Reagor’s first two NFL seasons have been disasters. He had a disappointing rookie season and followed it with an even more disappointing second NFL season. But now he’s deeper on the depth chart and that might help him stick around in a lesser role. If I had to guess, he’s on the team right now as the Eagles’ No. 5 receiver … but he’ll have to earn that job in camp.

P Arryn Siposs: The Eagles don’t have another punter on their roster but Siposs is coming off an up-and-down first season as their punter and really struggled down the stretch. Just because the Eagles don’t have a guy in camp to replace him, it doesn’t mean they couldn’t sign someone if Siposs struggles this summer. While Siposs is a huge part of the field goal unit as the holder, he has to be a punter first and foremost. Maybe the Eagles ride it out with him either way, but they should probably keep their options open if he begins to sputter again.

DT Marlon Tuipulotu: The sixth-round pick out of USC played in just five games as a rookie and didn’t stand out much. In April, the Eagles drafted Jordan Davis, which means they have a four-deep rotation at DT with Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Davis and Milton Williams. Could the Eagles keep five defensive tackles? Sure. But even if they do, there’s no guarantee Tuipulotu would be the fifth. They also have UDFA Noah Elliss and Marvin Wilson, who was a UDFA last spring.

S K’Von Wallace: In his two NFL seasons, the former fourth-round pick from Clemson has played in 28 games with 6 starts but has yet to solidify his place on the Eagles’ defense. He’s had his chances to play — even early last season — but has struggled to stay healthy. Now, Wallace is entering Year 3 and his roster spot isn’t a lock. The Eagles have Anthony Harris, Marcus Epps and Jaquiski Tartt ahead of Wallace on the depth chart. And if they keep just four safeties, would that spot perhaps go to special teams standout Andre Chachere over Wallace? It’s not a crazy thought.

WR Greg Ward Jr.: There’s some writing on the wall already. A couple years ago, Ward led the Eagles with 53 receptions in 2020. But last year, Ward saw his role reduced significantly. He went from playing 70% of the Eagles’ offensive snaps down to 22%. Ward was a restricted free agent and despite not tendering him, the Eagles reached an agreement to keep him around this season. But his roster spot isn’t solidified and the additions of A.J. Brown and Zach Pascal have pushed him even further down the depth chart. He’s meant a lot to the Eagles over the last few years but this could be Ward’s final summer with the team.

