Eagles training camp 2021: WR Marken Michel rejoins team

Eagles re-sign veteran WR after yet another injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Tuesday brought back wide receiver Marken Michel and waived WR Michael Walker with an injury designation.

This is the third stint with the Eagles for the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Michel.

Michel originally signed a futures contract with the Eagles just after the 2018 season ended. He was released in August of 2019 as part of final cuts but returned late in the season on the practice squad.

He signed another futures contract after the 2019 season ended but was released on April 30, along with River Cracraft.

Michel spent last year with the Panthers. Although he was technically on the practice squad all year, he was elevated to the active roster for four games. He played in two of them and had three offensive snaps and 15 on special teams.

That’s his only regular-season action since first entering the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Vikings in 2016. Among the coaches with the Vikings his rookie year was current Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who was a defensive quality control assistant.

Michel doesn't have any career receptions.

Michel is the older brother of Patriots running back Sony Michel, a 1st-round pick in 2018. Sony Michel has rushed for over 2,000 yards in his first three seasons.

Both Michel brothers will be at the NovaCare Complex next week when the Eagles and Patriots engage in joint practices.

Walker, a former Boston College receiver, suffered a right leg injury during practice on Tuesday morning. He signed with the Eagles on June 11.

