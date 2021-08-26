Eagles training camp 2021: Stock up, stock down after joint practices with Jets

Eagles’ stock up, stock down after joint practices with Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Eagles “won” their two practices against the Jets this week. Both were high-energy, competitive days.

It’s obvious how much emphasis Nick Sirianni is putting on these joint practices, which is why we’re going to do our latest stock report right now.

Who helped themselves this week? Who didn’t?

Stock up

Javon Hargrave

Dan Feeney is going to be seeing Hargrave in his nightmares for a long time. During these two days, Hargrave was simply a one-man wrecking crew. The entire Eagles’ defensive line looked good against a Jets’ O-line with a couple injuries, but Hargrave was the biggest standout and that’s not new for this summer. A healthy Hargrave has been a welcome sight for the Birds in training camp.

Quez Watkins

Watkins’ stock was already up before these two practices, but it just continues to soar. It’s wild to think that at the start of training camp, Watkins was fighting for a roster spot and now he’s pretty obvious one of the three starters at the receiver position. He made a few really good catches in these two practices and showed off his toughness on one, getting the wind knocked out of him and returning shortly after.

Andrew Adams

The veteran missed the beginning of camp on the COVID-19 list but has made plays ever since and really shined against the Jets, picking off a pass and batting a couple more down. If Rodney McLeod isn’t ready for Week 1, Adams ought to be in the mix to start next to Anthony Harris as the other safeties.

Darius Slay

It might seem silly to put Slay on this list. After all, he’s already an obvious starter and considered by many to be one of the best corners in the league. But he really put the clamps on in Florham Park, especially on Day 2. He was noticeably the best cornerback on the field these two days.

Story continues

Jack Stoll

With Tyree Jackson out with a back feature, Stoll has stepped into the spotlight with the second-team offense. The UDFA from Nebraska had an over-the-shoulder touchdown catch from Joe Flacco on Day 2 and on Day 1 had an impressive one-handed snag near the sideline.

Stock down

Andre Dillard

The positive for Dillard is that he has returned from injury. The negative is that he is still struggling. Even working as the second-team left tackle, Dillard doesn’t look good. Sirianni hasn’t called the left tackle job but this one has been over for a while. If Dillard’s here on Week 1, he’s a backup.

Genard Avery

Avery is listed as the starter at the Eagles’ hybrid SAM position but he has suffered two groin injuries (one to each side) during this training camp. He did not participate in these two practices and rookie Patrick Johnson might just take his job.

Travis Fulgham

Fulgham made a couple nice catches this week but he’s still struggling to find consistency. This summer, the Eagles were probably hoping to see the same dominant guy they saw for a month last year and that hasn’t happened. As a result, he’s lost his starting gig to Watkins. Fulgham didn’t do nearly as much with the second team as Watkins did with the first this week.

K’Von Wallace

Last week, Wallace came back from his groin injury way quicker than expected and then re-injured it during the game. So now he’s missing even more time as guys like Marcus Epps and Andrew Adams play pretty well in McLeod’s spot. Wallace is going to make the roster but you wonder if this missed time is hurting his chances to see the field.

Jason Huntley

After missing some time with a ribs injury Huntley is back but as a limited participant in practice. Hopefully he’ll be able to play in the third preseason game. Because for a while, I was thinking the Eagles might carry five running backs just to make sure they wouldn’t lose him. But I’m not so sure about that anymore.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube