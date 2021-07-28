Eagles training camp 2021: Six players out as practice begins

Six Eagles out of practice as training camp begins originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles began training camp Wednesday morning without six players.

Starting linebacker Alex Singleton began camp on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, along with defensive end Matt Leo and safety Andrew Adams.

The COVID-19 list is for either players who have tested positive or who have been in close contact with someone who is positive.

Singleton started 11 games last year and was the second-leading tackler in the NFL over the last 11 games of the season.

It’s unknown how long Singleton, Leo and Adams will be out of practice because their vaccination status is unknown.

According to NFL rules this summer, vaccinated players can return to practice after two negative tests 24 hours apart with no other restrictions.

Unvaccinated players must isolate for 10 days regardless of whether they have symptoms. If they have symptoms after 10 days, they must isolate additionally until 24 hours after their last symptoms.

Meanwhile, safety Rodney McLeod, offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark and rookie Landon Dickerson, who are all coming off serious injuries in 2020, were also absent from practice for injury-related reasons.

McLeod and Clark are on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and Dickerson is on the Active-Non-Football Injury list.

The two lists are similar with the same rules, but Dickerson is on the NFI list because his injury occurred before he was in the NFL.

McLeod suffered a knee injury in the Eagles’ win over the Saints at the Linc last Nov. 21, Clark tore his Achilles while playing for the Colts against the Texans in Houston on Dec. 5 and Dickerson suffered a knee injury while playing for Alabama against Florida in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Dec. 19.

The PUP list is for players with injuries that pre-date camp. They can be activated at any time, but the Eagles have until Aug. 31 - final roster cuts - to either activate them or place them on regular-season PUP.

If any of them remain on PUP after the final roster cutdown to 53, they're out for the first six weeks of the regular season, and they must either be activated or go on Injured Reserve (or be released) over the next five weeks.

