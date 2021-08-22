Eagles training camp 2021: Public practice canceled

Eagles cancel tonight's public practice at the Linc originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Because of inclement weather in today’s forecast, the Eagles on Sunday morning canceled their public practice at Lincoln Financial Field.

This was the second of two public practices scheduled at the Linc. It was set to begin at 7 p.m., but the remnants of Hurricane Henri had other ideas.

Any fans who purchased tickets to attend tonight’s practice will be refunded by Ticketmaster. This public practice was supposed to serve as a fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation. The franchise held its annual Eagles Autism Challenge on Saturday, raising over $2.5 million.

With the public practice canceled, the Eagles will instead hold practice at their indoor bubble at the NovaCare Complex at 5 p.m. The practice will be closed to fans but will be open for some reporters, so there will be practice notes later today.

The Eagles will travel to North Jersey this week for joint practices with the Jets on Tuesday and Wednesday in Florham Park. They play the Jets in the preseason finale on Friday night at MetLife Stadium.

