Eagles training camp 2021 observations, Day 8: Jalen Reagor makes the catch of summer

Eagles training camp observations: Reagor makes the catch of summer originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles were back on the practice field on Thursday morning before a players day off but after two straight days in pads, they were in shorts and shells.

This was the final installation day for Nick Sirianni’s offense.

On Saturday, the Eagles will be back to practice at the NovaCare Complex in the morning and will have their first of two public practices at the Linc on Sunday evening. Tickets are still available for purchase.

To today’s observations:

1. A few housekeeping items:

• The Eagles waived cornerback Shakial Taylor. Meanwhile, Alex Singleton appears close to returning from the Reserve/COVID-19 list so there is likely some correlation. Singleton is still technically on the list but is in the conditioning phase; he worked on a side field.

• The new addition to the injury report is rookie linebacker JaCoby Stevens. He’s officially week-to-week with a hamstring injury. That’s a shame for Stevens, who got some first-team reps yesterday and made the most of them with a big interception. Oh well.

Also still week-to-week: Isaac Seumalo (hamstring), DeVonta Smith (knee), Davion Taylor (calf)

• Day-to-day: Brandon Brooks (hamstring), Jason Croom (knee), Michael Walker (foot)

• Limited: Ryan Kerrigan (thumb)

• Receiver John Hightower took a brief trip to the medical tent, ending his day of practice. He returned to the field but sans helmet as a spectator.

2. Second-year receiver Jalen Reagor made the catch of the summer today. It was spectacular. During 1-on-1s, Reagor leaped over Darius Slay and one-handed the ball in the back of the end zone. He didn’t just catch it one-handed but he caught the nose of the football as it spiraled into his palm.

The thing is, Slay had really tight coverage on this play and was in great position. It’s just that Reagor made a big play.

Story continues

3. Later in the 1-on-1 drill, Reagor lost Slay with an inside-out move to find himself wide open but dropped it. He was wide open and was visibly upset with himself after letting the ball drop.

It wasn’t a perfect day for Reagor but he also caught a ball in traffic during team drills and nearly caught a deep ball down the sideline that was just out of reach. So his big catch in 1-on-1s was a highlight but this came very close to being a breakout day for the 2020 first-round pick.

4. Other notes from receiver-defensive back 1-on-1s:

• Another pass breakup for Zech McPhearson who jumped a route from newcomer Andre Patton for a PBU. He continues to make plays.

• Quez Watkins made a great catch in the end zone over Michael Jacquet, despite a defensive holding penalty on Jacquet.

• Steve Nelson had a nice PBU on a fade attempted for Travis Fulgham, who has had his opportunities for spectacular catches in this camp but hasn’t hauled them in.

5. Miles Sanders had a fumble in team drills. Eric Wilson popped the ball free and Nelson came up with it. The defense went crazy.

6. DeVonta Smith is still sidelined because of a knee sprain but he looks OK. He has been hitting the JUGS machine before practice. And during practice today, he ran into the building for something and then a few minutes later jogged back out. Didn’t look like he was favoring his knee at all. Good sign.

7. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside had a nice play to create some separation and caught a 15-20 yard pass from Joe Flacco. If you’re not buying a new and improved JJAW, I don’t blame you. A bunch of folks got fooled last year when JJAW was having a great camp. And he’s had a quieter summer this year.

On Wednesday, he talked at length about getting back to the things he did to make him a successful college receiver. It would help the Eagles immensely if he ended up working out, but I’ll believe it when I see it.

8. Milton Williams, who has been playing defensive end and defensive tackle all summer, had a nice batted pass in a team drill with the offense backed up at the 1-yard line.

9. Veteran safety Andrew Adams returned to practice on Wednesday after his stint on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Adams has looked good in his two days back and even got some first-team reps today with Anthony Harris.

10. The Eagles finished up their offensive install today. They worked on those backed up situations and even worked on the victory formation. I set the over/under on times the victory formation gets used this season (at the end of games) at 3 1/2. Remember, we don’t see that formation for all wins.

Stupid Observation of the Day: Now a running bit at camp: Boston Scott Security. The Eagles’ 5-foot-6 running back acted as a “security guard” for Milton Williams earlier in camp and did it today for Greg Ward Jr.

But then Jordan Mailata walked over and picked up the 203-pound Scott like a toddler waking up from a nap.

It’s almost unfathomable how big and strong Mailata is.

1628185148

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube