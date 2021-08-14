Eagles training camp 2021: Le’Raven Clark activated, Adrian Killins released

Eagles activate veteran offensive tackle from PUP list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Saturday activated veteran offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark, who’s been on the PUP list since training camp began.

Clark has been rehabbing a torn left Achilles injury that he suffered in December. Clark got hurt while playing for the Colts in the first quarter of a game against the Texans on Dec. 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Clark, 28, has played in 47 games with 15 starts since the Colts made him their 3rd-round pick in 2016. He’s played both right and left tackle in his career.

During his days with the Colts, Clark played under offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, now the Eagles’ head coach. Current Eagles assistants Kevin Patullo and Jonathan Gannon were also on Frank Reich’s Colts staff.

Clark gives the Eagles veteran depth at both tackle spots, and with Andre Dillard dealing with a knee injury and his future uncertain, a healthy Clark could be a valuable asset.

The Eagles also released receiver Adrian Killins and tight end Caleb Wilson.

Killins was off and on the roster and practice squad last year as an undrafted rookie free agent. He played in one game, getting eight offensive snaps against the 49ers. He had a two-yard reception and one carry for minus-12 yards against the 49ers.

Wilson, originally a 7th-round pick of the Cards out of UCLA in 2019, spent most of last year on the practice squad and got into five games, playing nine offensive snaps and 48 on special teams. He’s never had regular-season reception.

