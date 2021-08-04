Eagles training camp 2021: LB Davion Taylor out with calf injury

Eagles LB Davion Taylor out with calf injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Linebacker Davion Taylor, the Eagles’ 3rd-round pick last year, is listed as week-to-week with a calf injury, the team announced Wednesday morning. Taylor got hurt at practice on Tuesday.

It’s disappointing news for Taylor, who has been getting some 1st-team reps and was off to a good start the first week of camp before this injury.

Taylor barely played any high school football, played only two years at Colorado and got just 32 defensive snaps last year as a rookie, so the one thing he needs more than anything is reps, and now he’ll miss crucial ones.

In Eagles injury parlance, “week-to-week” generally means at least a two-week layoff but possibly more or conceivably a little bit less.

The Eagles open the preseason in eight days against the Steelers at the Line, and the second preseason game is a week later against the Patriots, also at the Linc, so Taylor is in jeopardy of missing both. The Eagles finish the three-game preseason against the Jets at the Meadowlands on Aug. 27 and the regular-season opener is on Sept. 12.

In the early days of training camp, Taylor took advantage of a generous helping of reps to show off his athleticism and speed.

“The game has slowed down a lot, and the coaches have done a great job putting me in the right position to make plays and make me feel comfortable where I’m at,” Taylor said last Thursday “Going into Year 2, I feel a lot more comfortable, a lot more confident. I (have to) still stay hungry, still have to work like Year 1, but to know that I’ve got a year under my belt makes me feel kind of good. No more rookie mistakes.”

Meanwhile, linebacker Alex Singleton, who’s been on the Reserve-COVID list since camp began, was back on the practice field Wednesday, although he wasn’t participating.

Ryan Kerrigan, who missed practice Tuesday with a thumb injury, returned on Wednesday.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube