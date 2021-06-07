Eagles training camp 2021: New hat line released

Dave Zangaro
·1 min read

Check out line of Eagles’ training camp hats for 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

We’re about a month and a half from Eagles training camp, but this year’s line of Eagles training camp hats are already out.

There are several varieties of hat and logo this year and they are running from $29.99-$36.99 on Fanatics. There are visors, caps and bucket hats.

Check out a few of the styles and options:

Not bad.

The Eagles will begin reporting to training camp on July 27. Their first preseason game is on Aug. 12 at home against the Steelers. The Eagles open the regular season a month later on Sept. 12 in Atlanta.

