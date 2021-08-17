Eagles training camp 2021: DeVonta Smith takes big step forward from injury

Eagles rookie Smith takes another big step forward from injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Another practice and another big step for DeVonta Smith.

One day after we saw Smith at practice for the first time in 2½ weeks, the Eagles’ rookie wide receiver was participating in some team drills at practice on Tuesday.

“Excited about that,” coach Nick Sirianni said before practice.

Smith, who suffered a sprained knee at practice on Aug. 31, participated in individual drills for the first time on Monday, so that’s two major hurdles he’s overcome on back-to-back days, which is a very good sign.

Smith, the Heisman Trophy winner last year for Alabama, missed eight full practices, three walkthroughs and the preseason opener Thursday night against the Steelers.

The Eagles have a walkthrough on Wednesday and face the Patriots at the Linc on Thursday. They finish the preseason against the Jets at the Meadowlands on Aug. 27.

Sirianni said he doesn't know yet whether Smith will play on Thursday night, but he did say it’s important for him to get some playing time during the preseason in advance of the regular-season opener in Atlanta on Sept. 12.

“I always think it’s necessary for guys to play in preseason and go through that,” he said.

