Eagles training camp 2021: Brandon Brooks leaves practice with apparent injury

It may be nothing, but when your three-time Pro Bowl right guard who’s coming off Achilles surgery and hasn’t finished a season in four years leaves practice early, it’s definitely a concern.

Brandon Brooks, who missed all of last year after tearing his left Achilles in June of 2020, walked off the NovaCare Complex field with a trainer Thursday morning about 40 minutes into the Eagles’ second session of training camp.

Brooks did not appear to be favoring anything and didn’t appear to be in any discomfort, but after initially going into the trainer’s tent with a trainer he emerged after about five minutes and was accompanied back inside the facility with a security official.

The Eagles said it was a hamstring injury and that Brooks is being evaluated for precautionary reasons:

Brandon Brooks suffered a hamstring injury and is being evaluated for precautionary reasons. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) July 29, 2021

After playing the entire 2017 Super Bowl season and earning his first Pro Bowl honor, Brooks left the 2018 playoff game against the Saints with a right Achilles tear. He returned in time to begin the 2019 season but suffered a disclosed shoulder in the regular-season finale against the Giants and missed the playoff game against the Seahawks.

With left guard Isaac Seumalo sidelined indefinitely because of a hamstring injury, the Eagles continued practice with two backup guards - Nate Herbig at left guard and Matt Pryor at right guard.

Herbig started 12 games last year - seven at right guard and five at left guard - and Pryor started 10 - six at right guard, three at right tackle and one at left tackle.

Brooks, who turns 32 next month, is signed through 2024 with average cap hits of about $15.9 million. According to Spotrac, he’s the 3rd-highest-paid guard in the NFL based on average annual salary, behind only Brandon Scherff and Joe Thuney.

