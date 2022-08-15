Eagles training camp: 15 Browns to watch during joint practices in Berea

We’re entering Week two of the NFL preseason, and teams will look to trim their rosters down from 90 to 85 players.

The Eagles will join the Browns for two joint practices on Aug. 17 and 18 before a road game at First Energy Stadium on Aug. 21.

Philadelphia was rumored to be interested in quarterback Deshaun Watson before his trade to Cleveland.

They’ll now participate in two days of intense sessions against a Browns offense featuring Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, and Wyatt Teller, among others.

Jonathan Gannon’s revamped defense will look to disrupt and frustrate a Browns offense with three or four viable options at quarterback due to Watson’s looming suspension.

On offense, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense will face one of the NFL’s talented defenses, and Nick Sirianni will look for pace, physicality, and positive plays during two days in Berea.

With Philadelphia scheduled to depart on Wednesday, here are 15 Browns to watch.

QB Deshaun Watson

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Watson went 1-5 during his Browns preseason debut, and he’ll continue to face scrutiny while awaiting a decision on his suspension that could come this week while practicing against the Eagles.

WR Michael Woods II

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

With Cleveland dealing with injuries at the wide receiver position, Woods has capitalized on those opportunities, displaying an ability to create separation.

CB Denzel Ward

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward celebrates after making a fourth-down stop to seal the win against the Ravens during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland.

Browns 8

One of the top cornerbacks on the planet, Ward earned the second Pro Bowl nomination of his career in 2021 and was the top player in the secondary with a team-leading three interceptions and ten pass breakups.

The #Browns have activated CB Denzel Ward from the PUP list, clearing him to begin practicing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 15, 2022

Ward’s reps against A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith will be something to watch this week.

Story continues

TE Harrison Bryant

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 tight end on the roster, Bryant is having a solid training camp and looks ready to handle a more significant load in 2022.

Bryant is expected to pick up extra playing time behind starter David Njoku and his matchups against the Eagles’ linebackers and safety will be something to watch.

OG Wyatt Teller

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Teller helps anchor an offensive line that helped the Browns’ run game finish fourth in the league with 145.4 average rushing yards per game a year ago.

Teller landed an 84.9 grade by Pro Football Focus last season while making the Pro Bowl.

OG Joel Bitonio



Akr 7 28 Browns Main 4

Bitonio earned a 93.9 grade from PFF last season and joined Teller on the Pro Bowl roster.

QB Jacoby Brissett



Brissett Camp 2

With Deshaun Watson set to face a lengthy suspension, the Browns will look for backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett would begin taking more snaps with the first-stringers as Week 1 approaches.

He’ll get a tough test against Eagles cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

TE David Njoku

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

DE Myles Garrett

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Garrett set the Browns’ single-season record with 16 sacks in 2021, earning his third Pro Bowl and second first-team All-Pro nod. Garrett’s 92 pressures last season were second to Maxx Crosby’s 112 of the Raiders and he’ll give Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson all they can handle.

DE Jadeveon Clowney



Akr 8 5 Browns 3jpg

A top-flight pass rusher, Clowney, and Garrett will test the Eagles’ offensive line.

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

A converted safety who transitioned to linebacker, Owusu-Koramoah saw time in 14 games, finishing second on the team with 76 tackles to go along with three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and four passes defended.

His speed and intangibles will be something to watch against Dallas Goedert and Eagles’ running backs.

FS Grant Delpit



Akr 7 29 Browns 5

The former LSU star registered 31 tackles in the last four games last season, and he’ll be a player to watch against Philadelphia’s revamped passing attack.

RB Kareem Hunt



Camp8 3 5

Hunt is a player to watch because of his physicality at running back and since he’s seeking a trade.

OL Jedrick Wills Jr



Akr 8 5 Browns 6

The massive left tackle will be a test for Josh Sweat, and the Eagles’ pass rushers.

WR Amari Cooper



Akr 8 5 Browns 14

A familiar name for Eagles players, Cooper has been banged up, but he’s a top-flight wide receiver.

[pickup_prop id=”25648″>

1

1

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire