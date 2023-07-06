Eagles training camp: 1 rookie to watch at each defensive position

The Eagles are just 19 days away from rookies and veterans reporting for one of the most anticipated training camps in recent memory.

Philadelphia is a favorite to return to the Super Bowl and return nearly every key player from one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses.

The Birds added Terrell Edmunds, Justin Evans, Nicholas Morrow, and Greedy Williams to an already talented, but revamped unit.

With training camp fast approaching, we’re looking at one rookie to watch at each offensive position.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Edge -- Nolan Smith

The former Georgia pass rusher is already impressing Eagles brass and it’ll be on defensive coordinator Sean Desai to to create a role opposite Haason Reddick.

DT --Moro Ojomo

Ojomo only started five of the 12 games he played this season, but he’s an athletic marvel and a game-wrecker as a pass rusher. According to Pro Football Focus, Ojomo generated a pressure rate of 17.2 percent and a pass rush win rate of 24.1 percent in 2022.

As a seventh round pick, Ojomo won’t be guaranteed a roster spot, but he offers value and versatility from the defensive tackle position.

LB -- Ben VanSumeren

A super athletic linebacker who has spent time on both sides of the football, last season was his best after finishing third on the team with 81 tackles while making ten starts with the Spartans.

Ben VanSumeren is a LB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.65 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 93 out of 2652 LB from 1987 to 2023. QTing just to get updated numbers #Eagleshttps://t.co/DdoHP02K40 https://t.co/vnmuqFhqEO pic.twitter.com/Qec3npME9u — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2023

CB -- Eli Ricks

A talented player with an All-American pedigree, Ricks started at LSU playing in 2020 and 2021 and transferred to Alabama for the 2022 season. Ricks played 25 games during his collegiate tenure, compiling 44 total tackles, five interceptions, and two touchdowns.

Advertisement

Training camp will offer the first opportunity to see how Ricks will transition to the NFL and elite wide receivers.

S--Mehki Garner

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

A transfer who spent three seasons with the UL-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns, cornerback Garner transferred to LSU and the SEC with the idea that he could improve his game against some of the best wide receivers in the country.

In their annual series of top returning talent, Garner was named the sleeper at cornerback for this class by Pro Football Focus.

Garner played 777 defensive snaps in 13 games for LSU last season, and could transition to the safety position.

Advertisement

Special teams -- Ty Zentner

The Eagles didn’t bring in or work out any punters, giving Zentner a chance to take the punter job away from Arryn Siposs.

The Kansas State punter/kicker didn’t start playing football until his senior year of high school. Zentner spent time at Butler Community College before joining Kansas State University. He was a punter/kicker, making 11 field goals and recording a season-long 72-yard punt.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire