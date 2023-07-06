Eagles training camp: 1 rookie to watch at each offensive position

The Eagles are just 19 days away from rookies and veterans reporting for one of the most anticipated training camps in recent memory.

Philadelphia is a favorite to return to the Super Bowl and return nearly every key player from one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses.

The Birds added two talented running backs (Penny/Swift), a dynamic playmaker in the slot (Zaccheaus), and have the NFL’s top offensive line.

With training camp fast approaching, we’re looking at one rookie to watch at each offensive position.

QB -- Tanner McKee

The starter and backup are set, and with two joint practice sessions ahead, we’re interested in seeing if Tanner McKee has the goods to unseat Ian Book for the third quarterback spot.

Philadelphia drafted McKee in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

After the pick, the Eagles raved about his size (6-6, 231 pounds), arm strength, and decision-making. McKee threw for nearly 3,000 yards last season in the Stanford offense, and he has experience using RPOs.

WR -Joseph Ngata

The 6-foot-3, 217-pound Ngata was signed by the Eagles as a rookie free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ngata has two brothers who also played college football, and big, physical wide receiver will look to fill a void after logging 88 catches for 1,287 yards, and six touchdowns in 45 games (25 starts) at Clemson.

TE -- Brady Russell

The former Colorado TE Brady Russell is the nephew of Eagles senior personnel executive Matt Russell.

Russell played in 42 career games at Colorado, logging 67 career catches for 709 yards and three touchdowns.

Russell is 6-3, 250 pounds, and offers intriguing athleticism and size.

OL--Chim Okorafor,Benedictine Football

Chim Okorafor

The NAIA standout participated in the Eagles’ rookie minicamp and performed well enough to warrant a practice squad spot.

He played two seasons of basketball at Cal Poly Pomona, then transferred to Riverside City Community College in 2019, Missouri Southern in 2020, and Pitt State after that. He landed in Kansas at Benedictine for the 2022 season, playing three games.

A raw but talented athlete, the 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive line offers intriguing size as a developmental prospect.

