Eagles training camp: 1 burning question at each position

Reed Blankenship was one of the Eagles’ biggest question marks entering his first training after going undrafted out of Middle Tennessee State.

Now after starting four games as a rookie, Blankenship enters the 2023 training camp as a potential starter wbo’ll battle a third round draft pick and two proven NFL starters.

Philadelphia has a loaded roster, but there are burning questions at every position ahead of training camp.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

QB

Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The starter and backup are set, and with two joint practice sessions ahead, we’re interested in seeing if Tanner McKee has the goods to unseat Ian Book for the third quarterback spot.

If so, will Philadelphia keep McKee or Book on the practice squad?

RB

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia has six running backs on the roster, and the one burning question surrounds Trey Sermon and whether he has the goods to land a roster spot.

D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, and Kenneth Gainwell are locked to make the 53-mam roster. Kennedy Brooks is a likely practice squad contender, leaving Sermon and Boston Scott to battle for one final spot in the rotation.

Advertisement

WR

(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

The biggest question at the wide receiver spot centers around Quez Watkins and whether he can hold off the Newly signed Olamide Zaccheaus.

The 5-foot-8, 193-pound former St. Joes Prep star was signed by the Eagles earlier in the offseason and is coming off a season in which he logged 40 catches for 533 yards and 3 touchdowns while seeing plenty of throws from newly signed Eagles backup quarterback Marcus Mariota.

TE

Can Grant Calcaterra hold off Dan Arnold for the third tight end spot.

Philadelphia likes what they have in Jack Stoll, and this offseason, Grant Calcaterra bulked up, adding more mass in hopes of improving as a blocker. Tyree Jackson looms as an athletic option at the tight end position, but the battle for the final spot could come down to Calcaterra and the former Jags pass catcher, Arnold.

Advertisement

OL

We know that Tyler Steen or Cam Jurgens will start at right guard, but who’ll make up the final four or five roster spots along the offensive line?

Brett Toth, Sua Opeta, Jack Driscoll, Cameron Tom, Tyrese Robinson, Julian Good-Jones, Chim Okorafor, Fred Johnson, and Roderick Johnson will all battle for an opportunity to be a part of Stoutland University.

DE/Edge rusher

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Eagles’ top EDGE rushers are locked in: Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, and rookie Nolan Smith.

Who will land the fifth spot out of a group of four?

Tarron Jackson has shown potential, Janarius Robinson offers intriguing size and athleticism, Derek Barnett is a proven pass rusher when healthy, and Patrick Johnson also adds potential and logged 213 snaps last season.

Advertisement

DT

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles rush the passer in waves, so although they’ll have nine or ten players in the rotation, how many open roster spots currently exit at the defensive tackle spot?

Last year, the Eagles had 11 defensive linemen who played at least 150 snaps, and that’s unlikely to be the case with the addition of Nolan Smith and Patrick Johnson’s ability to rush the passer.

Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis will start inside, with Fletcher Cox firmly entrenched as a critical piece.

Where does Brandon Graham fit in as he begins his 14th season?

How many snaps will Milton Williams get after the addition of Carter? Is there still a role for Marlon Tuipulotu, and where will Kentavius Street and rookie Moro Ojomo land in the equation?

Advertisement

LB

If things work out correctly, Nakobe Dean will become a standout three-down linebacker for the Eagles.

The big question surrounds Nicholas Morrow and Christian Elliss, and whether Philadelphia has enough at the position behind Dean.

Elliss had a good spring, but it was only OTAs, while Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley, and undrafted rookie Ben VanSumeren will also look for a breakout summer.

Kyron Johnson switched positions and will play weakside linebacker this season. Can the former Kansas pass rusher, who has played nearly every defensive role since high school, make another transition?

CB

The Eagles are loaded with Darius Slay and James Bradberry at the outside cornerback spot. Can Greedy Williams rekindle the potential that made him an All-American at LSU?

Advertisement

Which young undrafted cornerback will step up among a group that includes Eli Ricks and Mekhi Garner?

Can Kelee Ringo make the jump, and how fast can he transition?

S

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Will Philadelphia roll with the young guys, or have a mixture of veterans at the safety position.

Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown are the future at the safety position, but if Terrell Edmunds is as good as advertised, then one of the young phenoms will likely become a rotational piece.

There’s also K’Von Wallace and Justin Evans, who have both started games in the NFL.

Will Sean Desai implement the STAR position.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire